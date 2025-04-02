New Futsal Champions League format from 2025/26

Two-legged knockout ties in round of 16 and quarter-final stages will be introduced in a new format for the UEFA Futsal Champions League beginning in 2025/26.

In the revamped competition system, approved by the UEFA Executive Committee on 2 April 2025, the new stages will replace the current 16-team elite round, which has decided the four clubs advancing to the single-venue knockout finals. This will ensure every team among the last 16, and not just the four elite round mini-tournament hosts, will have at least one home game in the latter stages of the tournament and ensure every match has a competitive edge.

2025 finals: Le Mans, 2 & 4 May

The new format

Entries (unchanged)

As in the current format, every association is entitled to enter one club in the competition, along with the title-holders. The three best-ranked eligible associations in the UEFA futsal national team coefficient rankings at the end of April in the year before the relevant season are entitled to a second entry. If the title-holders are already qualified through finishing in the top two of one of those leading three nations, the fourth-ranked eligible association also is entitled to a second entrant.

For 2025/26, using the rankings as of April 2024, Portugal, Spain, Kazakhstan and Ukraine will be entitled to two entries (fourth-ranked Ukraine is confirmed to earn two entries, as the winners of the 2024/25 finals will be from either Portugal, Spain or Kazakhstan).

The holders and the teams ranked 1 to 11 and 16 to 19 in the UEFA Futsal Champions League coefficient rankings enter the competition directly in Path A of the main round. All other teams enter the competition in the preliminary round or directly in Path B of the main round (the exact number going straight into the main round depending on the level of entries).

Preliminary round (unchanged)

The lowest-ranked teams enter in this round and are drawn into groups of four and, depending on the number of clubs in the round, three, with the groups played as one-venue mini-tournaments. The group winners (and possibly the best runner(s)-up) advance to Path B of the main round

Main round (unchanged)

Path A

The holders and the teams ranked 1 to 11 and 16 to 19 in the UEFA Futsal Champions League coefficient rankings are involved in this path. They are drawn into four groups of four teams, played as one-venue mini-tournaments. The top three in each group advance to the new round of 16.

Path B

The preliminary round qualifiers join the teams entering directly in this round (including the teams ranked 12 to 15, who are top-seeded for this path). They are drawn into four groups of four teams, played as one-venue mini-tournaments. The winners of each group advance to the new round of 16.

Round of 16 (new)

Two pots are created for the draw, with the Path B group winners and Path A third-placed teams in one pot and the top two finishers in each Path A group in the other. Each two-legged tie will involve one team from each pot, with the Path B group winners and Path A third-placed teams at home in the first legs. The draw for the round of 16 will also set the knockout bracket for the rest of the competition.

Quarter-finals (new)

The quarter-finals are played as two-legged ties. The winners of these ties advance to the four-team one-venue final tournament.

Final tournament (unchanged)

As currently, the final tournament is a four-team one-venue knockout tournament played over a three-day period, with the semis on one day and the final and third-place match two days later. However, there will be no separate draw as there is now, as the bracket for the ties will already have been set in the round of 16 draw ceremony.

The host venue for the final tournament will now be picked further in advance, rather than after the four contenders are decided.