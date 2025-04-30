Where to watch the UEFA Futsal Champions League finals
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
You can watch the finals thanks to UEFA's broadcast partners and the live streaming of games.
The 2025 UEFA Futsal Champions League finals are taking place in Le Mans, France, from 2–4 May. See how to watch the games where you are with your local broadcast partner(s) below.
Matches will be streamed live worldwide on UEFA.tv. Highlights of all games will be available to view as of midnight CET.
Europe
Cyprus: CYTA
Greece: Cosmote TV
Israel: The Sports Channel
Kazakhstan: Quest Media, QazSport
Portugal: DAZN, Canal 11
Romania: Clever Media
Spain: IB3, DAZN
Rest of the world
Kyrgyzstan: Quest Media
Tajikistan: Quest Media
Turkmenistan: Quest Media, Turkmenistan Sport
Uzbekistan: Quest Media, Zor TV