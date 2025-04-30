Where to watch the UEFA Futsal Champions League finals

The 2025 UEFA Futsal Champions League finals are taking place in Le Mans, France, from 2–4 May. See how to watch the games where you are with your local broadcast partner(s) below.

Matches will be streamed live worldwide on UEFA.tv. Highlights of all games will be available to view as of midnight CET.

Europe

Cyprus: CYTA

Greece: Cosmote TV

Israel: The Sports Channel

Kazakhstan: Quest Media, QazSport

Portugal: DAZN, Canal 11

Romania: Clever Media

Spain: IB3, DAZN

Rest of the world

Kyrgyzstan: Quest Media

Tajikistan: Quest Media

Turkmenistan: Quest Media, Turkmenistan Sport

Uzbekistan: Quest Media, Zor TV