Neguinho named 2025 UEFA Futsal Champions League finals Player of the Tournament

Palma ace Neguinho has been named the UEFA Futsal Champions League Player of the Tournament by the UEFA Technical Observer Group.

Also in Palma's side for their victory last season, Neguinho was instrumental as the Spanish club became the first to win three consecutive editions of the competition, setting up five of their strikes and scoring another as they defeated Kairat Almaty 9-4 in the final – the most goals ever scored by the victors of a single-match showpiece.

Palma 9-4 Kairat: As it happened

"What can I say?" Neguinho commented afterwards. "Not even in my wildest dreams could I imagine that we would win this trophy for a third time in a row.

"It's an amazing feeling and everybody at the club deserves to live this moment. We played really well and we deserved to win the way we did. This is the result of all the work we have been doing, and now we are the champions once again."