UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round latest: AEK, Hjørring, Weilimdorf through

The UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round runs until Saturday, kicking off the 25th season of UEFA futsal club competition and the first under a new format.

Two mini-tournaments ended on Friday. Hjørring defeated Clic Chişinău 6-2 thanks to four Ruben Winther goals and won Group D and progress to the main round for the first time. AEK, who once made the last 32 in a different format, overcame debutants Veszprém 6-4 in the Group H decider.

Weilimdorf moved through on Saturday, pipping Viten Orsha on goal difference in Group E.In the other five mini-tournaments yet to end FORCA, Tigers Roermond, debut trio Vrhnika, Buba Mara and Ljuti Krajišnici plus former semi-finalists Araz, all won their first two games.

While holders lles Balears Palma and the teams ranked 1 to 23 in the UEFA Futsal Champions League coefficient rankings enter the competition directly in the main round, the 32 other contenders take part in the preliminary round. The eight winners of the single-venue mini-tournaments progress to main round Path B in late October and early November, for which the draw has already been made.

Under the new format, the teams that progress from the main round (12 from Path A and four from Path B), go into a new two-legged round of 16, which will lead to two-legged quarter-finals and then the familiar four-team one-venue knockout finals.

Preliminary round matches

Group A (ends Saturday)

Contenders: FORCA (MKD, hosts), Murata (SMR), Yerevan Futsal Club (ARM), Futsal Club Encamp (AND)

Group B (ends Saturday)

Contenders: Tigers Roermond (NED), Bajo Pivljanin (MNE), Vllaznia (ALB, hosts), Ísbjörninn (ISL)

Group C (ends Saturday)

Contenders: Vrhnika (SVN), Borås AIK (SWE, hosts), Tallinn B.P. (EST), Vangölü (TUR)

Group D (complete)

Through to main round: Hjørring Futsal Klub (DEN)

Also in group: Clic Chişinău (MDA, hosts), AEL Limassol (CYP), Maccabi Netanya (ISR)

Group E (compete)

Through to main round: Weilimdorf (GER)

Also in group: Viten Orsha (BLR), Levski Sofia (BUL, hosts), Europa (GIB)

Group F (ends Saturday)

Contenders: Araz Naxçivan (AZE), Ljuti Krajišnici (AUT, hosts), PYF Saltires (SCO), Sparta Belfast (BEL)

Group G (ends Saturday)

Contenders: Buba Mara (BIH, hosts), MFC CIU (GEO), Blue Magic Dublin (IRL), Futsal Club Cardiff (WAL)

Group H (complete)

Through to main round: AEK Futsal Club (GRE, hosts)

Also in group: Futsal Club Veszprém (HUN), Sjarmtrollan (NOR), Bolton Futsal Club (ENG)

Team guide

Debut entries: Bolton (the 12th different English entrants, fewer only than Italy), Borås, Buba Mara, Ljuti Krajišnici, Tallinn B.P., Vangölü, Veszprém, Vllaznia, Vrhnika

Former semi-finalists Araz are entering for the 20th time, fewer only than Kairat Almaty; Encamp are making their 18th appearance.

Calendar

Main round: 28 October–2 November

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 6 November

Round of 16 (two legs): 24 November & 5 December

Quarter-finals (two legs): 23 February & 6 March

Finals: 7 or 8 & 9 or 10 May