2026 Futsal Champions League finals to be played in Pesaro, Italy

Pesaro in Italy will stage the 2026 UEFA Futsal Champions League finals in May after a UEFA Executive Committee decision.

It will be the first time the Italian Football Federation has staged this final tournament, but they were the hosts of UEFA Futsal EURO 2003 in Aversa and Caserta. Opened in 1996, the 8,000-capacity arena is home to basketball’s Victoria Libertas Pesaro, has staged Davis Cup tennis and world championship gymnastics, and is also a major venue for opera and pop concerts.

Under the competition’s new format this season, the final tournament remains a four-team knockout event, played on either 7 and 9 May, or 8 and 10 May. The four contenders will emerge from the new two-legged quarter-final round scheduled for 23 February and 6 March.

Pesaro follows in the footsteps of previous hosts since the introduction of the four-team finals in 2007: Le Mans (2025), Yerevan (2024), Palma de Mallorca (2023), Riga (2022), Zadar (a one-off eight-team event due to COVID in 2021), Barcelona (2020), Almaty (2011, 2017 and 2019), Zaragoza (2018), Guadalajara (2016), Baku (2014), Tbilisi (2013), Lleida (2012), Lisbon (2010 and 2015), Ekaterinburg (2009), Moscow (2008) and Murcia (2007). Lisbon also hosted an eight-team final tournament in 2002 to conclude the inaugural season, with the next four editions decided by two-legged finals.

2025/26 Futsal Champions League calendar

Main round: 28 October–2 November

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 6 November

Round of 16 (two legs): 24 November & 5 December

Quarter-finals (two legs): 23 February & 6 March

Finals (Pesaro): 7 or 8 & 9 or 10 May