Gliwice crowd sets new Futsal Champions League standard
Thursday, October 30, 2025
The competition attendance record for a game outside the finals was broken as 10,357 watched Sporting Anderlecht take on Piast Gliwice at PreZero Arena Gliwice.
The UEFA futsal club competition attendance record for a game outside the finals was broken on Thursday as 10,357 fans watched Sporting Anderlecht Futsal take on Piast Gliwice at PreZero Arena Gliwice, Poland.
The previous highest official attendance for a non-finals match was 6,500 for Kairat Almaty's game against Real Rieti in the 2016/17 elite round of the former UEFA Futsal Cup at Almaty Arena in Kazakhstan. That number was bettered on Matchday 1 of the UEFA Futsal Champions League main round mini-tournament in Gliwice, with the attendance the fourth highest all-time for the competition, not far behind the record of 12,090 for the 2018/19 semi-final between Barça and Kairat, also at Almaty Arena.
UEFA Futsal Champions League/UEFA Futsal Cup all-time highest attendances
12,090: Barça 2-5 Kairat Almaty, 2018/19 semi-final (Almaty Arena, Almaty)
12,076: Barça 5-3 Sporting CP, 2014/15 semi-final (Meo Arena, Lisbon)
11,973: Sporting CP 2-1 Kairat Almaty, 2018/19 final (Almaty Arena, Almaty)
10,357: Sporting Anderlecht 1-2 Piast Gliwice, 2025/26 main round (PreZero Arena Gliwice, Gliwice)
10,238: Inter FS 3-2 Kairat Almaty, 2016/17 semi-final (Almaty Arena, Almaty)
9,400: Inter FS 2-3aet Benfica, 2009/10 final (Meo Arena, Lisbon)
8,967: Inter FS 2-1 Barça, 2017/18 semi-final (Pabellón Príncipe Felipe, Zaragoza)
8,521: Dina Moskva 3-8 Sporting CP, 2014/15 third-place (Meo Arena, Lisbon)
8,442: Barça 4-0 Sporting CP, 2021/22 final (Arena Riga, Riga)
8,179: Sporting CP 2-5 Inter FS, 2017/18 final (Pabellón Príncipe Felipe, Zaragoza)