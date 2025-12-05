Meet the Futsal Champions League quarter-finalists: Etoile Lavalloise-Semey, Palma-Riga, Benfica-Sporting, Kairat-Cartagena

The ties are now set for the new UEFA Futsal Champions League quarter-finals, set by the round of 16, the other two-legged knockout stage replacing the elite round from this season.

Quarter-final ties Etoile Lavalloise vs Semey

Illes Balears Palma vs Riga Futsal Club

Benfica vs Sporting CP

Kairat Almaty vs Cartagena Costa Cálida Ties scheduled for Monday 23 February and Friday 6 March, first named team at home in opening leg. The four quarter-final winners will qualify for the knockout finals in Pesaro, Italy, taking place from 8 to 10 May. A separate draw will set the semi-final ties.

ETOILE LAVALLOISE VS SEMEY

• Etoile Lavalloise beat Semey 4-3 in the main round in Palma de Mallorca, coming back from 3-0 down at half-time.

Etoile Lavalloise (FRA)

Main round

Group 2 runners-up (played in Palma de Mallorca): 1-2 vs Illes Balears Palma, ﻿4-3 vs Semey, 6-1 vs Chrudim

Round of 16

11-5agg vs Hjørring (4-1 a, 7-4 h)

Top scorer: Souheil Mouhoudine 7

Previous best: Elite round

2024/25: Elite round

• Hoping to be the second French team to reach the finals after ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92 in 2021/22.

• Top scorer Mouhoudine was in that ACCS team and also helped Cartagena to bronze last season.

Semey (KAZ)

Main round

Group 2 third place (played in Palma de Mallorca): 9-5 vs Chrudim, 3-4 vs Etoile Lavalloise, 4-7 vs Illes Balears Palma

Round of 16

8-6agg vs Piast Gliwice (3-3 h, 5-3 a)

Top scorer: Bruno Gomes 5

Previous best: Elite round

2024/25: Elite round

• Last season reached elite round on debut, having in 2023/24 ended Kairat Almaty's 20-year reign as Kazakhstan champions.

• The squad includes Higuita, who previously helped Kairat to two European titles and has the competition record for appearances by a goalkeeper, and Marcelo, a summer arrival after winning the 2024 and 2025 finals with Palma.



ILLES BALEARS PALMA VS RIGA FUTSAL CLUB

• This is the first time these clubs have met in UEFA competition.

Illes Balears Palma (ESP, holders)

Main round

Group 2 winners (played in Palma de Mallorca): 2-1 vs Etoile Lavalloise, 3-1 vs Chrudim, 7-4 vs Semey

Round of 16

6-4agg vs Hit Kyiv (2-2 a, 4-2 h)

Top scorer: Alisson 6

Previous best: Winners x 3 (2022/23, 2023/24, 2024/25)

2024/25: Winners

• Last season Palma became the first club to win the trophy three years in a row, doing so in their first three entries.

• They are now a record 29 UEFA futsal club competition games unbeaten.

2025 final highlights: Palma 9-4 Kairat Almaty

Riga Futsal Club (LVA)

Main round

Group 3 runners-up (played in Gżira): 4-1 vs Luxol St. Andrews, 1-6 vs Benfica, 2-0 vs Loznica-Grad 2018

Round of 16

11-4agg vs Prishtina 01 (3-3 a, 8-1 h)

Top scorer: Dylan Vargas 4

Previous best: Elite round

2024/25: Elite round

• The first club from Latvia to reach a UEFA competition quarter-final.

• In the first leg of the round of 16 passed 100 goals in this competition in just their 19th fixture.

BENFICA VS SPORTING CP

• These Lisbon rivals have met twice in this competition. In 2018/19, a 1-1 elite round draw at Pavilhão João Rocha ensured Sporting pipped their neighbours to the finals on goal difference and went on to win their first title, while in the 2023/24 third-place match, Benfica won 6-3 in Yerevan.

Benfica (POR)

Main round

Group 3 winners (played in Gżira): 9-0 vs Loznica-Grad 2018, 6-1 vs Riga FC, 6-1 vs Luxol St. Andrews

Round of 16

13-2agg vs Araz Naxçıvan (9-0 a, 4-2 h)

Top scorer: Kutchy 6

Previous best: Winners x 1 (2019/10)

2024/25: Not in competition

• Aiming to make the semis or better for the eighth time.

• As well as winning the 2009/10 final against Inter FS in Lisbon, were runners-up to the same club over two legs in 2003/04.

2024 Futsal Champions League third-place highlights: Sporting CP 3-6 Benfica

Sporting CP (POR)

Main round

Group 4 winners (played in Makarska): 19-1 vs Prishtina 01, 7-2 vs Kairat Almaty, 4-0 vs Novo Vrijeme Makarska

Round of 16

19-3agg vs AEK Futsal (11-0 a, 8-3 h)

Top scorer: Bruno Pinto 8

Previous best: Winners x 2 (2018/19, 2020/21)

2024/25: Fourth place

• Sporting CP hope to reach the finals for a record 13th time (12 in the post-2006/07 format and, before that, as hosts of the eight-team final tournament that concluded the inaugural 2001/02 edition).

• João Matos' record competition appearance tally is now up to 96 and in the second leg of the round of 16 Nuno Dias equalled Jesús Velasco's tally of 80 UEFA futsal club matches coached.

KAIRAT ALMATY VS CARTAGENA COSTA CÁLIDA

• Kairat beat Cartagena 3-2 in the 2024/25 semi-finals in Le Mans last May.

Kairat Almaty (KAZ)

Main round

Group 4 runners-up (played in Makarska): 3-2 vs Novo Vrijeme Makarska, 2-7 vs Sporting CP, 4-1 vs Prishtina 01

Round of 16

12-6agg vs Sporting Anderlecht (7-3 a, 5-3 h)

Top scorer: Birzhan Orazov 7

Previous best: Winners x2 (2012/13, 2014/15)

2024/25: Runners-up

• Kairat are in their record 22nd European campaign and reached their fourth final last season.

• Kairat are aiming to get to the last four for the 11th time under all formats.



2025 Futsal Champions League semi-final highlights: Kairat Almaty 3-2 Cartagena Costa Calida

Cartagena Costa Cálida (ESP)

Main round

Group 1 winners (played in Gliwice): 5-0 vs Kauno Žalgiris, 4-0 vs Sporting Anderlecht, 0-0 vs Piast Gliwice

Round of 16

14-2agg vs Luxol St. Andrews (9-1 a, 5-1 h)

Top scorer: Waltinho 5

Previous best: Third place

2024/25: Third place

• Took bronze on debut last season.

• Cartagena coach Duda was previously in charge of Murcia FS, leading them to the 2008 final before his side lost on penalties to Ekaterinburg.