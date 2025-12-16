UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Viva Palma documentary chronicles extraordinary UEFA Futsal Champions League record

Tuesday, December 16, 2025

UEFA.tv’s latest documentary shines a light on AE Illes Balears Palma’s historic run in the UEFA Futsal Champions League, sharing the story behind the club’s unprecedented three consecutive titles.

Viva Palma documentary chronicles extraordinary UEFA Futsal Champions League record

Featuring exclusive interviews with players, fans, coaches and backroom staff, Viva Palma delves into how AE Illes Balears Palma went from humble beginnings to accomplishing something never before achieved in the history of the UEFA Futsal Champions League: winning the tournament three years in a row.

Watch the Viva Palma documentary

Building the foundation

José Tirado is perfectly placed to tell the story of AE Illes Balears Palma. Having played for the club as a player, he witnessed the slow but steady growth of the club before retiring and eventually becoming president and general manager.

"There’s an interview from 12 years ago, where [the people from] the television asked me what the club’s long-term goal was," says Tirado. "I said that my goal was to become the best club in the world. Everyone laughed at me, of course."

"My goal was to become the best club in the world."

José Tirado, Palma president and general manager

Following a decade of playing in the Primera División de Futsal, AE Illes Balears Palma qualified for the UEFA Futsal Champions League and began to rewrite the history books.

Fabinho of AE Illes Balears Palma poses with the UEFA Futsal Champions League trophy
Fabinho of AE Illes Balears Palma poses with the UEFA Futsal Champions League trophy UEFA via Getty Images

Record breakers

Since its foundation in 2001, only two clubs have ever won the UEFA Futsal Champions League back-to-back. As the Viva Palma documentary shows with exclusive interviews and behind the scenes footage, AE Illes Balears Palma not only broke that record, but did so in style by winning their 24th straight Futsal Champions League match and third successive final, overcoming Kairat Almaty 9-4 at the end of the 2024/25 season.

"This is the most important moment," says Carlos Barrón, referring to their third tournament win. "It’s the peak of our careers."

Players of AE Illes Balears Palma celebrate with the UEFA Futsal Champions League trophy
Players of AE Illes Balears Palma celebrate with the UEFA Futsal Champions League trophy UEFA via Getty Images
Watch the Viva Palma documentary
© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Selected for you

UEFA and futsal: A timeline
Live 05/10/2025

UEFA and futsal: A timeline

We study the development of the five-a-side game in Europe across three decades of growth.
A beginner's guide to futsal
Live 05/10/2025

A beginner's guide to futsal

The small-sided game that is big in much of Europe and all over the world; our quick guide.