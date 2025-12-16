Viva Palma documentary chronicles extraordinary UEFA Futsal Champions League record

Featuring exclusive interviews with players, fans, coaches and backroom staff, Viva Palma delves into how AE Illes Balears Palma went from humble beginnings to accomplishing something never before achieved in the history of the UEFA Futsal Champions League: winning the tournament three years in a row.

Building the foundation

José Tirado is perfectly placed to tell the story of AE Illes Balears Palma. Having played for the club as a player, he witnessed the slow but steady growth of the club before retiring and eventually becoming president and general manager.

"There’s an interview from 12 years ago, where [the people from] the television asked me what the club’s long-term goal was," says Tirado. "I said that my goal was to become the best club in the world. Everyone laughed at me, of course."

Following a decade of playing in the Primera División de Futsal, AE Illes Balears Palma qualified for the UEFA Futsal Champions League and began to rewrite the history books.

Record breakers

Since its foundation in 2001, only two clubs have ever won the UEFA Futsal Champions League back-to-back. As the Viva Palma documentary shows with exclusive interviews and behind the scenes footage, AE Illes Balears Palma not only broke that record, but did so in style by winning their 24th straight Futsal Champions League match and third successive final, overcoming Kairat Almaty 9-4 at the end of the 2024/25 season.

"This is the most important moment," says Carlos Barrón, referring to their third tournament win. "It’s the peak of our careers."

