Futsal Champions League quarter-final first legs: Palma, Cartagena, Etoile Lavalloise, Benfica win thrillers

There was plenty of excitment in the first legs of the newly-intorduced UEFA Futsal Champions League quarter-finals with much to play for in the Friday 6 March returns.

On Sunday holders Illes Balears Palma, aiming for a fourth straight title, are now unbeaten in all 30 of their all-time European fixtures, after a 7-4 win against Riga Futsal Club. The other ties began on Monday and Cartagena Costa Cálida ensured another Spanish victory with a ten-second comeback to prevail 2-1 at Kairat Almaty.

Etoile Lavalloise had an even more dramatic recovery against Kazakhstan's other representatives, overturning a 4-1 deficit in the final eight minutes to defeat Semey 5-4. And the Lisbon derby produced perhaps the most drama of all as Benfica equalised three times to before scoring with two seconds left to beat fellow former champions Sporting CP 4-3.

The victors in each contest reaching the knockout finals in Pesaro, Italy, on 8 to 10 May. The four ties were set by the round of 16, the other two-legged knockout stage replacing the elite round from this season.

Monday's first legs

Benfica 4-3 Sporting CP

On a night when Sporting coach Nuno Dias coached his 81st UEFA futsal club game, a new record, his team went ahead in the 15th minute, Bruno Pinto volleyed in Alex Merlim's free-kick for his ninth goal of the campaign. However, before half-time Jacaré levelled after getting to a Diego Nunes cross, Benfica showing the same spirit as four days earlier, when they scored two late goals to hold Sporting 2-2 in the league.

Sporting led again in the 28th minute thanks to a Merlim free-kick, but once more Benfica responded, Arthur striking after Higor de Souza showed strength to work the pass. But within 39 seconds Zicky, only recently returned from injury, showed neat footwork to restore Sporting's advantage but once more Benfica levelled, Raúl Moreira this time set up by Higor. And just two seconds remained when Diego Nunes poked in after Arthur's clever back-heel to spark wild celebrations.

Etoile Lavalloise 5-4 Semey

The winners of this tie will reach their debut finals and Etoile sold out Espace Mayenne for the first leg in a matter of hours in December, but Semey made a swift start as Bruno Gomes volleyed home after 39 seconds, and in the third minute Caio Torres struck from distance. Bilal Bakkali pulled one back in the ninth minute with a free-kick, but Bruno Gomes sent a powerful shot into the roof of the net to restore Semey's two-goal advantage.

Pedrinho turned home a Marcelo kick-in to make it 4-1 early in the second half but Bakkali reduced arrears again in the 33rd minute and Abdessamad Mohammed pulled another back; Torres then receivied a red card, and despite some Higuita heroics, Etoile were able to take advantage of the power play when Mohammed set up Soufiane El Mesrar to equalise with less than two minutes left.

Even with the visitors back to five players, 37 seconds later Bakkali worked space and completed his hat-trick, incredibly the second time Etoile had beaten Semey this season after coming back from three goals down having done so already in October's main round.

Kairat Almaty 1-2 Cartagena Costa Cálida

Kaira beat Cartagena 3-2 in last season's semi-finals and the first leg of the rematch proved just as tight and affair with both teams having chances before the break, Mellado hitting the post for the visitors. However, just nine seconds after the interval two-time champions Kairat led when goalkeeper Wanderson Silva advances and his shot deflected in off Tomaz Braga.

Everything changed in the space of ten seconds during the 25th minute. First the equaliser arrived when advanced keeper Chemi and Gabriel Motta combined to set up Darío Gil, who then sent in a corner to be turned home by Juninho to give Cartagena the lead. Kairat pressed hard but at the other end Darío Gil hit the bar.

Sunday's first leg

Illes Balears Palma 7-4 Riga Futsal Club

Palma went ahead on 12 seconds when a corner was played back for Fabinho to produce a low, long-range shot, and David Peña produced an almost carbon-copy strike in the fifth minute to double to lead. The provider on that occasion, Alisson then swiftly added a third with a smart turn and finish, and then the fourth following a kick-in move. Late in the first half, Alisson set up Mateus Maia to make it 5-0, and he served up a third assist six minutes after the break, playing a one-two with Deivão, who chipped in.

Ángel Claudino pulled one back for Riga after winning the ball deep in Palma territory, and Riga keeper Diego Roncaglio then took advantage of an empty home goal to punt in, though he was himself beaten by Charuto soon after. The visitors were not done yet, however, and after Claudino's shot was turned into his own net by Fabinho, the Riga player notched his second goal of the day after combining with Argentina team-mate Dylan Vargas.﻿