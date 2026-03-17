Futsal Champions League semi-final draw reaction: Cartagena vs Sporting CP, Palma vs Etoile Lavalloise

The UEFA Futsal Champions League semi-final draw paired Cartagena Costa Cálida with Sporting CP and holders lles Balears Palma against Etoile Lavalloise.

We hear from the four coaches as they prepare for the ties on Friday 8 May at Pesaro Futsal Arena, with the third-place play-off and final two days later at the same venue in Italy.

Finals schedule Friday 8 May: Semi-finals

Cartagena Costa Cálida vs Sporting CP (17:30)

lles Balears Palma vs Etoile Lavalloise (20:30) Sunday 10 May: Third-place play-off

Defeated team Cartagena Costa Cálida / Sporting CP vs Defeated team lles Balears Palma / Etoile Lavalloise (15:00)

Final

Winners Cartagena Costa Cálida / Sporting CP vs Winners lles Balears Palma / Etoile Lavalloise (18:00) All times CET

Duda, Cartagena coach

"They are very tough opponents, a very well-organised team, a team that have a lot of experience in this type of competition, whose main objective is to win the Champions [League] and claim back a trophy that they have already won a few times, or at least played in many finals.

"We knew that it could happen, any opponents were going to be very tough, both Palma and [Sporting]. We got them, so we will prepare for the match and try to do our best to reach the final."

Nuno Dias, Sporting CP coach

"We're going to face a strong team, two-time Spanish champions, with four players who not long ago were European champions with Spain. A team with many options, with several quality players for different positions who can vary their game.

"They have a left-footed pivot, two right-footed pivots, several disruptive wingers and players with a lot of experience, which makes Cartagena a strong team. That's why they won the Spanish league in the last two years.

"Cartagena will certainly fight for a place in the final, as will Sporting CP. We will have our chances, we will prepare very well when the time comes and I hope, at that time, to have the players in the best form of the season."

Meet the finalists

Antonio Vadillo, Palma coach

"Even though we've faced them [winning 2-1 in the main round in Palma de Mallorca], the team we know the least is Etoile. On the other hand, it's good because at least there will be a Spanish coach in the final.

"It was very hard for us to beat them at home. We know they are a team that play very well, they build play in a very elaborate way and quite well. They are going to be tough opponents with players who who have been playing together for a long time and have quite a bit of experience at international level.

"They will be tough opponents, but it's a privilege. It's a privilege to be in these kinds of stages, in these kinds of matches, and we are lucky to be there for the fourth consecutive year."

Manuel Moya, Etoile Lavalloise coach

"The first thing is to express the pride and honour of being among the final four teams. We know the quality of our rivals and we knew that no matter which opponents we faced in the semi-final, they would be a tough team to play.

""We might have more points of reference against Palma, because we faced them in the main round in Palma [losing 2-1]. We know their squad and their style of play a bit better, but there you have it.

"We know we have a say. We want to play without any complexes; we know that we might not be the favourites, but if we do things well, we will have a chance. We will rely on that to go far in the tournament, knowing also that we will have a support base behind us, be it volunteers, partners, or directors who will be with us that weekend in Pesaro. We want to make everyone happy and we want them to be proud of us, our journey, and our work on the pitch."