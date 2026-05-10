Sporting CP's Zicky named 2026 UEFA Futsal Champions League finals Player of the Tournament

Zicky of Sporting CP has been named the UEFA Futsal Champions League Player of the Tournament by the UEFA Technical Observer Group.

Also a finals winner with Sporting in 2021, and the UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 Player of the Tournament with Portugal, Zicky has had an injury-hit season but performed at his best in Pesaro, including a goal in the semi-final comeback to beat Cartagena Costa Cálida before his side's 2-0 victory against Illes Balears Palma in the decider.

The UEFA Technical Observers said: "Dominant in all phases of the games, Zicky is a forward player who is much more than just goals. One minute he was heading the ball clear in his own box, the next he was a threat in the opposition area. Up against the most aggressive defenders, he was always a big factor in the matches. The complete pivot."