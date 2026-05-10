Sporting CP's Zicky named 2026 UEFA Futsal Champions League finals Player of the Tournament
Sunday, May 10, 2026
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Sporting CP pivot Zicky has collected the Player of the Tournament award at the finals in Pesaro.
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Zicky of Sporting CP has been named the UEFA Futsal Champions League Player of the Tournament by the UEFA Technical Observer Group.
Also a finals winner with Sporting in 2021, and the UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 Player of the Tournament with Portugal, Zicky has had an injury-hit season but performed at his best in Pesaro, including a goal in the semi-final comeback to beat Cartagena Costa Cálida before his side's 2-0 victory against Illes Balears Palma in the decider.
The UEFA Technical Observers said: "Dominant in all phases of the games, Zicky is a forward player who is much more than just goals. One minute he was heading the ball clear in his own box, the next he was a threat in the opposition area. Up against the most aggressive defenders, he was always a big factor in the matches. The complete pivot."
Futsal Champions League Player of the Tournament: Roll of honour
2026: Zicky (Sporting CP)
2025: Neguinho (Illes Balears Palma)
2024: Chaguinha (Illes Balears Palma)
2023: Luan Muller (Illes Balears Palma)