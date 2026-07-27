UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round starts 25 August

The 2026/27 UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round runs from 25 to 29 August, with 32 teams competing for the last eight slots in the main round.

While the 24 highest-ranked clubs including holders Sporting CP, start in the main round, the remaining entrants compete in the eight preliminary round mini-tournaments. The eight group winners will progress to Path B of the main round, for which the draw is already made.

The main round will produce the 16 teams that will take part in the knockout phase leading to the eventual four-team finals in May.

Preliminary round matches

Preliminary round groups

Group A (26–29 August)

Vrhnika (SVN), Athletic Futsal Club Graz (AUT, hosts), Proekt (MKD), Maccabi Netanya (ISR)

Group B (26–29 August)

Hjørring (DEN), Tirana Futsal (ALB, hosts), APOEL Nicosia (CYP), Futsal Club Cardiff (WAL)

Group C (26–29 August)

Buba Mara (BIH, hosts), CIU (GEO), Utleira Idrettslag (NOR), Lynx (GIB)

Group D (25–28 August)

Drenica (KOS), Újpest (HUN, hosts), Murata (SMR), Sakarya Karasu (TUR)

Group E (26–29 August)

Weilimdorf (GER), Tallinn B.P. (EST), Unisport (ARM, hosts), KM Reykjavik (ISL)

Group F (26–29 August)

Doukas (GRE, hosts), Blue Magic Dublin (IRL), Sparta Belfast (NIR), London Genesis (ENG)

Group G (26–29 August)

Chrudim (CZE), Studentski Dom (MNE, hosts), Kalmar (SWE), PYF Saltires (SCO)

Group H (26–29 August)

Futsal Mad Max (FIN), Clic Chişinău (MDA), Amigo Northwest (BUL, hosts), Ranger’s (AND)

Team guide

Hjørring last season became the first club from Denmark to reach the last 16.

Chrudim (entering for the 18th time) have also made the last 16 under previous formats.

Athletic Futsal Club Graz, Drenica, Kalmar, KM Reykjavik, London Genesis, Sakarya Karasu, Studentski Dom, Unisport and Újpest are making their European debuts.

Amigo Northwest, Blue Magic Dublin, Cardiff, CIU, Clic Chişinău, Futsal Mad Max, Lynx, Maccabi Netanya, Murata, Proekt, PYF Saltires, Ranger’s, Sparta Belfast, Tallinn B.P. and Utleira Idrettslag are also hoping to get past the preliminary round for the first time.

Calendar

Preliminary round: 25–29 August

Main round: 27 October–1 November

Round of 16 & quarter-final draw: 4 November

Round of 16 (two legs): 23 November & 4 December

Quarter-finals (two legs): 8 & 19 February

Finals: 6 or 7 & 8 or 9 May (Venue TBC)

Main round Path A draw Group 1: Barça (ESP), Semey (KAZ), Lučenec (SVK, hosts), Futsal Minerva (SUI) Group 2: Kairat Almaty (KAZ), Sporting Anderlecht (BEL, hosts), United Galati (ROU), TFK Beitar (LVA) Group 3: Sporting CP (POR, holders), Étoile Lavalloise (FRA), Olmissum (CRO, hosts), Stalitsa Minsk (BLR) Group 4: Benfica (POR), ElPozo Murcia (ESP), HIT Kyiv (UKR), Tigers Roermond (NED, hosts) Matches between 27 October and 1 November, mini-tournament dates TBC