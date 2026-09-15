Biel/Bienne Arena in Switzerland to stage 2027 Futsal Champions League finals

Biel/Bienne Arena in Switzerland will stage the 2027 UEFA Futsal Champions League finals in May after a UEFA Executive Committee decision.

Officially hosted by Swiss club Futsal Minerva, it will be the first UEFA futsal final tournament to be played in Switzerland. Opened in 2015, the 5,000-capacity arena is home to ice hockey’s EHC Biel-Bienne. The football stadium on the same site in Biel/Bienne staged several matches, including the final, in the 2018 UEFA European Women’s Under-19 Championship.

The final tournament is a four-team knockout event, played on 7 and 9 May. The four contenders will emerge from the two-legged quarter-final round scheduled for 8 and 19 February.

Biel/Bienne follows in the footsteps of previous hosts since the introduction of the four-team finals in 2007: Pesaro (2026), Le Mans (2025), Yerevan (2024), Palma de Mallorca (2023), Riga (2022), Zadar (a one-off eight-team event due to COVID in 2021), Barcelona (2020), Almaty (2011, 2017 and 2019), Zaragoza (2018), Guadalajara (2016), Baku (2014) Tbilisi (2013), Lleida (2012), Lisbon (2010 and 2015), Ekaterinburg (2009), Moscow (2008) and Murcia (2007). Lisbon also hosted an eight-team final tournament in 2002 to conclude the inaugural season, with the next four editions decided by two-legged finals.

Competition calendar

Main round: 27 October–1 November

Round of 16 & quarter-final draw: 4 November

Round of 16 (two legs): 23 November & 4 December

Quarter-finals (two legs): 8 & 19 February

Finals: 7 & 9 May (Biel/Bienne)