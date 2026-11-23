UEFA Futsal Champions League holders Sporting CP were among the winners as seven round of 16 first legs were played on Monday.

Sporting secured a convincing win against TFK Beitar in Latvia while fellow former champions Barça and Benfica as well as HIT Kyiv followed the holders in gaining away victories. Piast Gliwice beat two-time winners Kairat Almaty 2-0 and May's finals hosts Futsal Minerva also triumph at home. ElPozo Murcia twice came from behind to draw 3-3 with Sporting Anderlecht.

Athletic Futsal play Semey in the remaining first leg on Tuesday with the returns on 4 and 5 December. The victors advance to February's quarter-finals, for which the draw is already made. Those home-and-away ties will decide the four teams that reach the knockout finals at Biel/Bienne Arena in Switzerland on 7 and 9 May.

Round of 16 fixtures and results

Monday 23 November

ElPozo Murcia 3-3 Sporting Anderlecht

Murcia had the better of the first half but it was Anderlecht who went ahead with two goals early in the second period, Edgars Tarakanovs scoring then having an effort deflected in by Bebe. Marcel struck twice to pull Murcia level and although Stefan Rakić responded within 23 seconds for Anderlecht, Santa Cruz swiftly equalised. Marcel hit the post in a pulsating finish.

TFK Beitar 2-18 Sporting CP

Sporting led the competition debutants 2-0 within 41 seconds and never looked back. Bruno Pinto scored four, Erick Mendonça got a hat-trick and five other players completed doubles as Sporting totalled 39 shots on target and also struck the frame of the goal three times.

Olmissum 1-5 Barça

Four-time champions Barça were the main round top scorers with 23 goals and kept up that form in Croatia as Adolfo, Antonio Pérez, Pito and Catela all struck in the first 12 minutes. Catela added another with just over six minutes left before Karlo Martinović pulled one back late on.

Piast Gliwice 2-0 Kairat Almaty

Piast lost narrowly in this round to Kazakhstan's Semey last season but will travel to Almaty next week with a lead. Goals in a first-half spell lasting just over two minutes by Tomasz Kriezel and Dill left the twice champions with a deficit to overturn in the second leg.

Kauno Žalgiris 2-3 Benfica

Kauno led the former champions in the tenth minute through Albert Voskunovič but Carlos Monteiro levelled before half-time and scored again early in the second period before Rúben Góis make it three. Gustavinho pulled one back late on for the Lithuanian contenders.

Futsal Minerva 4-1 Stalitsa Minsk

The first Swiss side to reach this stage, Minerva are well-placed to go a step further after going in for half-time tonight 3-0 up, Strahinja Petrov and Dragan Tomić both scoring in the ninth minute and Ryan Gomes adding the third. Petrov made it 4-0 to the finals hosts and, although an own goal reduced arrears, Minreva resisted Stalitsa's late surge.

L84 Torino 0-1 HIT Kyiv

HIT Kyiv boosted their hopes of going at least a round further than last season, Oleksandr Pediash scoring in the 13th minute. L84, who won all three of their main round games on debut, piled on the pressure for an equaliser but could not find a way past Oleksandr Kravets.

All times CET

Tuesday 24 November

Athletic Futsal vs Semey (19:00)

Friday 4 December

Stalitsa Minsk vs Futsal Minerva (14:30, first leg: 1-4)

Kairat Almaty vs Piast Gliwice (16:00, first leg: 0-2)

HIT Kyiv vs L84 Torino (18:00, first leg: 1-0)

Benfica vs Kauno Žalgiris (20:00, first leg: 3-2)

Barça vs Olmissum (20:30, first leg: 5-1)

Sporting Anderlecht vs ElPozo Murcia (20:30, first leg: 3-3)

Saturday 5 December

Semey vs Athletic Futsal (15:00)

Sporting CP vs TFK Beitar (20:00, first leg: 18-2)

Quarter-final ties (8 & 19 February) L84 Torino / HIT Kyiv vs Athletic Futsal / Semey

Futsal Minerva / Stalitsa Minsk vs Olmissum / Barça

ElPozo Murcia / Sporting Anderlecht vs Piast Gliwice / Kairat Almaty

Beitar / Sporting CP vs Kauno Žalgiris / Benfica First named team at home in first leg

Round of 16 team guide

L84 Torino vs HIT Kyiv

Debutants L84 Torino only conceded one goal in the main round.

HIT Kyiv narrowly lost to holders Illes Baleares Palma in the round of 16 last year.

Futsal Minerva vs Stalitsa Minsk

Finals hosts Minerva, the first Swiss side to reach the last 16 under any format, beat Stalitsa 2-1 in the 2024/25 main round.

Stalitsa previously made the last 16 (the old elite round) in 2017/18 and 2019/20.

Athletic Futsal vs Semey

Athletic are in their debut campaign.

Semey got to the quarter-finals last season.

Barça's four UEFA futsal trophy lifts

Olmissum vs Barça

Olmissum have now reached the last 16 in all five of their campaigns.

Barça, top scorers in the main round, are aiming to match Inter FS's record of five titles.

ElPozo Murcia vs Sporting Anderlecht

Murcia made it to the final in 2008 and 2020.

Anderlecht were semi-finalists in 2022/23 and are in the last 16 for the sixth season in a row (including under their old identity as Halle-Gooik).

Beitar vs Sporting CP

Beitar are in their debut season.

Sporting won their third title last season after reaching a joint-record eighth final.

Sporting's three Futsal Champions League titles

Piast Gliwice vs Kairat Almaty

Piast are in the round of 16 for the second year running.

Two-time champions Kairat lost in the quarter-finals last season a year after finishing runners-up.

Kauno Žalgiris vs Benfica

Kauno previously contested the last 16 in 2018/19 and 2020/21.

Former champions Benfica lost to Sporting CP in an epic quarter-final last term.

How the knockout phase works

Round of 16

• In the round-of-16 two-legged ties, the main round Path B group winners and Path A third-placed teams were drawn against sides finishing in the top two of the Path A groups, who as seeded teams will be away in the first legs. The draw also determined the quarter-final ties.

Quarter-finals

• The winners of the two-legged ties will progress to the final tournament.

Final tournament (7 & 9 May, Biel/Bienne)

• The final tournament is a one-venue four-team knockout event at Biel/Bienne Arena in Switzerland, with the semi-finals on 7 May and the final and third-place match two days later.