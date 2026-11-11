UEFA Futsal Champions League round of 16 starts 23 November
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
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The round of 16 ties are on 23/24 November and 4/5 December.
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The UEFA Futsal Champions League round of 16 starts on Monday 23 November.
The two-legged ties on 23/24 November and 4/5 December lead to February's quarter-finals, for which the draw is already made. Those home-and-away ties will decide the four teams that reach the knockout finals at Biel/Bienne Arena in Switzerland on 7 and 9 May.
Round of 16 fixtures
All times CET
First legs
Monday 23 November
Futsal Minerva vs Stalitsa Minsk (18:30)
TFK Beitar vs Sporting CP (19:00)
Piast Gliwice vs Kairat Almaty (19:00)
Kauno Žalgiris vs Benfica (19:00)
Olmissum vs Barça (20:00)
ElPozo Murcia vs Sporting Anderlecht (20:30)
L84 Torino vs HIT Kyiv (21:00)
Tuesday 24 November
Athletic Futsal vs Semey (19:00)
Second legs
Friday 4 December
Stalitsa Minsk vs Futsal Minerva (TBC)
Kairat Almaty vs Piast Gliwice (16:00)
HIT Kyiv vs L84 Torino (18:00)
Benfica vs Kauno Žalgiris (20:00)
Barça vs Olmissum (20:30)
Sporting Anderlecht vs ElPozo Murcia (20:30)
Saturday 5 December
Semey vs Athletic Futsal (15:00)
Sporting CP vs TFK Beitar (20:00)
Quarter-final ties (8 & 19 February)
L84 Torino / HIT Kyiv vs Athletic Futsal / Semey
Futsal Minerva / Stalitsa Minsk vs Olmissum / Barça
ElPozo Murcia / Sporting Anderlecht vs Piast Gliwice / Kairat Almaty
Beitar / Sporting CP vs Kauno Žalgiris / Benfica
First named team at home in first leg.
Round of 16 team guide
L84 Torino vs HIT Kyiv
- Debutants L84 Torino only conceded one goal in the main round.
- HIT Kyiv narrowly lost to holders Illes Baleares Palma in the round of 16 last year.
Futsal Minerva vs Stalitsa Minsk
- Finals hosts Minerva, the first Swiss side to reach the last 16 under any format, beat Stalitsa 2-1 in the 2024/25 main round.
- Stalitsa previously made the last 16 (the old elite round) in 2017/18 and 2019/20.
Athletic Futsal vs Semey
- Athletic are in their debut campaign.
- Semey got to the quarter-finals last season.
Olmissum vs Barça
- Olmissum have now reached the last 16 in all five of their campaigns.
- Barça, top scorers in the main round, are aiming to match Inter FS's record of five titles.
ElPozo Murcia vs Sporting Anderlecht
- Murcia made it to the final in 2008 and 2020.
- Anderlecht were semi-finalists in 2022/23 and are in the last 16 for the sixth season in a row (including under their old identity as Halle-Gooik).
Beitar vs Sporting CP
- Beitar are in their debut season.
- Sporting won their third title last season after reaching a joint-record eighth final.
Piast Gliwice vs Kairat Almaty
- Piast are in the round of 16 for the second year running.
- Two-time champions Kairat lost in the quarter-finals last season a year after finishing runners-up.
Kauno Žalgiris vs Benfica
- Kauno previously contested the last 16 in 2018/19 and 2020/21.
- Former champions Benfica lost to Sporting CP in an epic quarter-final last term.
How the knockout phase works
Round of 16
• In the round-of-16 two-legged ties, the main round Path B group winners and Path A third-placed teams were drawn against sides finishing in the top two of the Path A groups, who as seeded teams will be away in the first legs. The draw also determined the quarter-final ties.
Quarter-finals
• The winners of the two-legged ties will progress to the final tournament.
Final tournament (7 & 9 May, Biel/Bienne)
• The final tournament is a one-venue four-team knockout event at Biel/Bienne Arena in Switzerland, with the semi-finals on 7 May and the final and third-place match two days later.