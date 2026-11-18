The UEFA Futsal Champions League round of 16 starts on Monday 23 November.

The two-legged ties on 23/24 November and 4/5 December lead to February's quarter-finals, for which the draw is already made. Those home-and-away ties will decide the four teams that reach the knockout finals at Biel/Bienne Arena in Switzerland on 7 and 9 May.

Round of 16 fixtures

All times CET

Monday 23 November

Futsal Minerva vs Stalitsa Minsk (18:30)

TFK Beitar vs Sporting CP (19:00)

Piast Gliwice vs Kairat Almaty (19:00)

Kauno Žalgiris vs Benfica (19:00)

Olmissum vs Barça (20:00)

ElPozo Murcia vs Sporting Anderlecht (20:30)

L84 Torino vs HIT Kyiv (21:00)

Tuesday 24 November

Athletic Futsal vs Semey (19:00)

Friday 4 December

Stalitsa Minsk vs Futsal Minerva (14:30)

Kairat Almaty vs Piast Gliwice (16:00)

HIT Kyiv vs L84 Torino (18:00)

Benfica vs Kauno Žalgiris (20:00)

Barça vs Olmissum (20:30)

Sporting Anderlecht vs ElPozo Murcia (20:30)

Saturday 5 December

Semey vs Athletic Futsal (15:00)

Sporting CP vs TFK Beitar (20:00)

Quarter-final ties (8 & 19 February) L84 Torino / HIT Kyiv vs Athletic Futsal / Semey

Futsal Minerva / Stalitsa Minsk vs Olmissum / Barça

ElPozo Murcia / Sporting Anderlecht vs Piast Gliwice / Kairat Almaty

Beitar / Sporting CP vs Kauno Žalgiris / Benfica First named team at home in first leg.

Round of 16 team guide

L84 Torino vs HIT Kyiv

Debutants L84 Torino only conceded one goal in the main round.

HIT Kyiv narrowly lost to holders Illes Baleares Palma in the round of 16 last year.

Futsal Minerva vs Stalitsa Minsk

Finals hosts Minerva, the first Swiss side to reach the last 16 under any format, beat Stalitsa 2-1 in the 2024/25 main round.

Stalitsa previously made the last 16 (the old elite round) in 2017/18 and 2019/20.

Athletic Futsal vs Semey

Athletic are in their debut campaign.

Semey got to the quarter-finals last season.

Barça's four UEFA futsal trophy lifts

Olmissum vs Barça

Olmissum have now reached the last 16 in all five of their campaigns.

Barça, top scorers in the main round, are aiming to match Inter FS's record of five titles.

ElPozo Murcia vs Sporting Anderlecht

Murcia made it to the final in 2008 and 2020.

Anderlecht were semi-finalists in 2022/23 and are in the last 16 for the sixth season in a row (including under their old identity as Halle-Gooik).

Beitar vs Sporting CP

Beitar are in their debut season.

Sporting won their third title last season after reaching a joint-record eighth final.

Sporting's three Futsal Champions League titles

Piast Gliwice vs Kairat Almaty

Piast are in the round of 16 for the second year running.

Two-time champions Kairat lost in the quarter-finals last season a year after finishing runners-up.

Kauno Žalgiris vs Benfica

Kauno previously contested the last 16 in 2018/19 and 2020/21.

Former champions Benfica lost to Sporting CP in an epic quarter-final last term.

How the knockout phase works

Round of 16

• In the round-of-16 two-legged ties, the main round Path B group winners and Path A third-placed teams were drawn against sides finishing in the top two of the Path A groups, who as seeded teams will be away in the first legs. The draw also determined the quarter-final ties.

Quarter-finals

• The winners of the two-legged ties will progress to the final tournament.

Final tournament (7 & 9 May, Biel/Bienne)

• The final tournament is a one-venue four-team knockout event at Biel/Bienne Arena in Switzerland, with the semi-finals on 7 May and the final and third-place match two days later.