Futsal Champions League mini-tournament hosts
Tuesday 25 June 2019
The hosts of the preliminary and main round mini-tournaments have been confirmed ahead of the 4 July draw.
The hosts of the UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary and main round mini-tournaments have been confirmed ahead of the 4 July draw. The full list of entries and byes will be published shortly.
Preliminary round hosts
Hovocubo (NED)
Omonoia Nicosia (CYP)
Shkupi 1927 (MKD)
Varna City (BUL)
Sjarmtrollan Idrettslag (NOR)
Allstars Wiener Neustadt (AUT)
KMF Titograd (MNE)
AEK Futsal Club (GRE)
SMS Viimsi (EST)
Main round hosts: Path A
Halle Gooik (BEL)
Dobovec (SVN)
Berettyoujfalu (HUN)
Vytis (LTU)
Main round hosts: Path B
Stalitsa Minsk (BLR)
Novo Vrijeme Makarska (CRO)
Sparta Praha (CZE)
Uddevalla (SWE)
Season calendar
Preliminary & main round draw: 14:00CET, 4 July
Preliminary round: 27 August–1 September
Main round: 8–13 October
Elite round draw: 14:00CET, 18 October
Elite round: 19–24 November
Finals draw: tbc
Finals: 23 or 24 & 25 or 26 April