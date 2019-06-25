Futsal Champions League mini-tournament hosts

The hosts of the UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary and main round mini-tournaments have been confirmed ahead of the 4 July draw. The full list of entries and byes will be published shortly.

Preliminary round hosts

Hovocubo (NED)

Omonoia Nicosia (CYP)

Shkupi 1927 (MKD)

Varna City (BUL)

Sjarmtrollan Idrettslag (NOR)

Allstars Wiener Neustadt (AUT)

KMF Titograd (MNE)

AEK Futsal Club (GRE)

SMS Viimsi (EST)

Main round hosts: Path A

Halle Gooik (BEL)

Dobovec (SVN)

Berettyoujfalu (HUN)

Vytis (LTU)

Main round hosts: Path B

Stalitsa Minsk (BLR)

Novo Vrijeme Makarska (CRO)

Sparta Praha (CZE)

Uddevalla (SWE)

Season calendar

Preliminary & main round draw: 14:00CET, 4 July

Preliminary round: 27 August–1 September

Main round: 8–13 October

Elite round draw: 14:00CET, 18 October

Elite round: 19–24 November

Finals draw: tbc

Finals: 23 or 24 & 25 or 26 April