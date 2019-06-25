Futsal Champions League mini-tournament hosts

Tuesday 25 June 2019

The hosts of the preliminary and main round mini-tournaments have been confirmed ahead of the 4 July draw.

Dobovec hosted a group in last season's main round
Dobovec hosted a group in last season's main round ©futsal.si

The hosts of the UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary and main round mini-tournaments have been confirmed ahead of the 4 July draw. The full list of entries and byes will be published shortly.

Preliminary round hosts
Hovocubo (NED)
Omonoia Nicosia (CYP)
Shkupi 1927 (MKD)
Varna City (BUL)
Sjarmtrollan Idrettslag (NOR)
Allstars Wiener Neustadt (AUT)
KMF Titograd (MNE)
AEK Futsal Club (GRE)
SMS Viimsi (EST)

Main round hosts: Path A
Halle Gooik (BEL)
Dobovec (SVN)
Berettyoujfalu (HUN)
Vytis (LTU)

Main round hosts: Path B
Stalitsa Minsk (BLR)
Novo Vrijeme Makarska (CRO)
Sparta Praha (CZE)
Uddevalla (SWE)

Season calendar
Preliminary & main round draw: 14:00CET, 4 July
Preliminary round: 27 August–1 September
Main round: 8–13 October
Elite round draw: 14:00CET, 18 October
Elite round: 19–24 November
Finals draw: tbc
Finals: 23 or 24 & 25 or 26 April

 

2019/20 UEFA Futsal Champions League dates

Live2019/20 UEFA Futsal Champions League dates

The first draw is at 14:00CET on Thursday 4 July with the finals in April 2020.
