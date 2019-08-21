UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round starts Tuesday
Wednesday 21 August 2019
The UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round starts on Tuesday with 34 teams competing for nine spots in the main round.
- The fixtures
- Group winners progress to October's main round path B (already drawn)
Preliminary round groups
Group A (28–31 August): Kampuksen Dynamo (FIN), Toulon Elite (FRA), KF Tirana (ALB), SMS Viimsi (EST, hosts)
Group B (28–31 August): Lokomotiv Daugavpils (LVA), Shkupi 1927 (MKD, hosts), Cardiff University (WAL), Encamp (AND)
Group C (28–31 August): Futsal Klub Csíkszereda (ROU), Futsal Minerva (SUI), AEK Futs Club (GRE, hosts), Blue Magic FC Dublin (IRL)
Group D (27–30 August): Pinerola Brastislava (SVK), Omonia Nicosia (CYP, hosts), Gazi Üniversitesi (TUR), Vængir Júpiters (ISL)
Group E (28–31 August): TSV Weilimdorf (GER), Allstars Wiener Neustadt (AUT, hosts), Racing Futsal Luxembourg (LUX), Sparta Belfast (NIR)
Group F (28–31 August): Luxol St Andrews (MLT), Sjarmtrollan Idrettslag (NOR, hosts), Dinamo Chisinau (MDA), Fiorentino (SMR)
Group G (27–30 August): Hovocubo (NED, hosts), London Helvecia (ENG), Lynx FC (GIB), PYF Saltires (SCO)
Group H (29–31 August): Georgians (GEO), Varna City (BUL, hosts), Maccabi Nahalat Yitzhak Tel-Aviv (ISR)
Group I (28–30 August): Leo Futsal Club (ARM), Futsal Gentofte (DEN), KMF Titograd (MNE, hosts)
- Debutants: Csíkszereda, Lokomotiv Daugavpils, Weilimdorf, Toulon Elite, AEK, SMS Viimsi, Fiorentino, Sparta Belfast
- Kampuksen Dynamo won their preliminary round group last season while St Andrews and Leo did so in 2017/18, the first year of the current format.
Main round draw (8 to 13 October)
Path A
Group 1: Sporting CP (POR, holders), Ekonomac Kragujevac (SRB), Dobovec (SVN, hosts), Mostar SG (BIH)
Group 2: Benfica (POR), Halle Gooik (BEL, hosts), Araz Naxçivan (AZE), Kherson (UKR)
Group 3: Barça (ESP), Ayat (KAZ), Tyumen (RUS), Vytis (LTU, hosts)
Group 4: Kairat Almaty (KAZ), Murcia FS (ESP), Sport Club KPRF (RUS), Berettyóújfalu (HUN, hosts)
- Holders Sporting CP, the next 11 top-ranked clubs and the teams ranked 16th to 19th are involved in this path.
- Also in this path are former winners Kairat Almaty, Barcelona and Benfica, plus 2008 runners-up Murcia FS.
- Debutants: Ayax, Tyumen, KPRF
- The top three teams in each of the four groups progress to the elite round.
Path B
Group 5: Record Bielsko-Biała (POL), Sparta Praha (CZE, hosts), Preliminary round winners Group C, Preliminary round winners Group F
Group 6: Novo Vrijeme Makarska (CRO, hosts), Preliminary round winners Group B, Preliminary round winners Group D, Preliminary round winners Group I
Group 7: Stalitsa Minsk (BLR, hosts), Liburn (KOS), Preliminary round winners Group G, Preliminary round winners Group A
Group 8: Pesaro (ITA), Uddevalla (SWE, hosts), Preliminary round winners Group H, Preliminary round winners Group E
- The teams ranked 12th to 15th and 20th to 22nd will be joined by the preliminary round qualifiers.
- Debutants: Sparta Praha
- The winners of each of the four groups advance to the elite round.
Calendar
Elite round draw: 14:00CET, 18 October
Elite round: 19–24 November
Finals draw: tbc
Finals: 23 or 24 & 25 or 26 April