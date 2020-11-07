Sweden vs Croatia Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

Sweden face Croatia in UEFA Nations League Group A3 in Solna on Saturday 14 November at 20:45 CET.

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here

As they stand

• Sweden's campaign has been a dispiriting one so far; they have lost all four of their games, and must avoid defeat against Croatia if they are to have any chance of escaping relegation to League B.

• Croatia are third in the section, seven points adrift of the leading pair, France and Portugal. They can no longer qualify for the final tournament, but will be sure of avoiding relegation if they win in Solna.



Previous meetings

Highlights: Croatia 2-1 Sweden

• Andrej Kramarić struck late as Croatia beat Sweden 2-1 in Zagreb on Matchday 3, securing their only Group A3 points to date. The Blågult's overall record in five games against Croatia is not encouraging: W1 L4.

• The Swedes have lost their only two previous home games against Croatia: 2-1 in a friendly in Solna in 2003, and then 1-0 in a FIFA World Cup qualifier in Gothenburg the following year.



What the coaches say

Janne Andersson, Sweden coach: "We have had some good performances, but unfortunately have not got any points yet. At the same time, a Swedish national team has probably never met such good opposition several matches in a row before. We want to stay in League A and train to play these tough matches against the best possible opposition. The home match against Croatia will be a key match. It is a prerequisite that we win that match to remain in League A."

Next up

17/11: Croatia vs Portugal

17/11: France vs Sweden