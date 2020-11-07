Denmark vs Iceland Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

Denmark face Iceland in UEFA Nations League Group A2 in Copenhagen on Sunday 15 November at 20:45 CET.

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here

As they stand

• Denmark are second in Group A2, two points adrift of leaders Belgium but level on points with third-ranked England. They have not conceded in their last three Nations League games (W2 D1), but have yet to win at home in this section (D1 L1).

• Iceland have lost all four of their Group A2 games and are already resigned to relegation to League B for the next edition of the UEFA Nations League.



Previous meetings

Highlights: Iceland 0-3 Denmark

• Denmark have won all seven of their previous competitive games against Iceland.

• On Matchday 3, the Danes prevailed 3-0 in Reykjavik in the sides' first UEFA Nations League meeting.

What the coaches say

To follow

Next up

18/11: England vs Iceland

18/11: Belgium vs Denmark