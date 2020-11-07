Denmark vs Iceland Nations League preview: where to watch, team news
Saturday 7 November 2020
Denmark face Iceland in UEFA Nations League Group A2 – all you need to know.
Denmark face Iceland in UEFA Nations League Group A2 in Copenhagen on Sunday 15 November at 20:45 CET.Denmark vs Iceland: live build-up
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here
As they stand
• Denmark are second in Group A2, two points adrift of leaders Belgium but level on points with third-ranked England. They have not conceded in their last three Nations League games (W2 D1), but have yet to win at home in this section (D1 L1).
• Iceland have lost all four of their Group A2 games and are already resigned to relegation to League B for the next edition of the UEFA Nations League.
Previous meetings
• Denmark have won all seven of their previous competitive games against Iceland.
• On Matchday 3, the Danes prevailed 3-0 in Reykjavik in the sides' first UEFA Nations League meeting.
What the coaches say
Next up
18/11: England vs Iceland
18/11: Belgium vs Denmark