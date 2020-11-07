- UEFA Nations League 2020/21

Parken - Copenhagen
Group stage - League A - Group 2
Denmark
-
-
Iceland
      Denmark vs Iceland Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

      Saturday 7 November 2020

      Denmark face Iceland in UEFA Nations League Group A2 – all you need to know.

      Denmark and Iceland players shake hands after their Matchday 1 meeting
      Denmark and Iceland players shake hands after their Matchday 1 meeting AFP via Getty Images

      Denmark face Iceland in UEFA Nations League Group A2 in Copenhagen on Sunday 15 November at 20:45 CET.

      Denmark vs Iceland: live build-up

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here

      As they stand

      • Denmark are second in Group A2, two points adrift of leaders Belgium but level on points with third-ranked England. They have not conceded in their last three Nations League games (W2 D1), but have yet to win at home in this section (D1 L1).

      • Iceland have lost all four of their Group A2 games and are already resigned to relegation to League B for the next edition of the UEFA Nations League.

      Previous meetings

      Highlights: Iceland 0-3 Denmark
      • Denmark have won all seven of their previous competitive games against Iceland.

      • On Matchday 3, the Danes prevailed 3-0 in Reykjavik in the sides' first UEFA Nations League meeting.

      What the coaches say

      To follow

      Next up

      18/11: England vs Iceland
      18/11: Belgium vs Denmark

      © 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved.

