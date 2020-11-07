Germany vs Ukraine Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

Germany face Ukraine in UEFA Nations League Group A4 in Leipzig on Saturday 14 November at 20:45 CET.

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here

As they stand

• Germany are second in the section, unbeaten after four games, and level on six points with third-placed Ukraine, but with a better goal difference. They have won both of their previous competitive games at the RB Arena.

• Ukraine's unexpected win against Spain last time out has reinvigorated their campaign. However, while they are only a point adrift of the section leaders, both of their remaining games are away from home.

Previous meetings

• Germany were comfortable 2-1 winners in Kyiv when the sides met on Matchday 3. They are yet to lose in seven meetings with Ukraine, though three of those games ended level: W4 D3.

• The Mannschaft have won all three of the sides' encounters on German soil. Ukraine's only goal in Germany to date was scored by their current coach Andriy Shevchenko, in a 4-1 FIFA World Cup play-off defeat in Dortmund in November 2001.



What the coaches say

Joachim Löw, Germany coach: "A team needs consistency, rhythm and an understanding with one another. A team has to grow; that flow needs to develop. It is not there yet, but we can still lay the foundations, build trust in our philosophy and share our ideas. The development of the team is definitely going well and we are really excited looking ahead to next year."

Next up

17/11: Spain vs Germany

17/11: Switzerland vs Ukraine