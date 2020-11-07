Switzerland vs Spain Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

Switzerland face Spain in UEFA Nations League Group A4 in Basel on Saturday 14 November at 20:45 CET.

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here

As they stand

• Switzerland are at the foot of Group A4 with two points; they have recorded two impressive draws against Germany, but lost their remaining games. Defeat here would spell relegation to League B, but the Nati are unbeaten in 17 competitive home fixtures (W14 D3).

• Spain top Group A4 with seven points but their 13-game unbeaten competitive run (W10 D3) ended last time out with a shock 1-0 defeat to an inexperienced Ukraine team.



Previous meetings

Highlights: Spain 1-0 Switzerland

• Mikel Oyarzabal scored the only goal as Spain beat Switzerland 1-0 on Matchday 3. Switzerland have won just once in the sides' six competitive meetings (W1 D1 L4) – 1-0 in the group stage of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

• The sides' only previous encounter in Basel was a 1-1 friendly draw in 1988; Genar Andrinúa gave Spain the lead, but Beat Sutter levelled for the home side.



What the coaches say

Vladimir Petković, Switzerland coach: "At the end of this special year, we once again have the opportunity to play against top teams. It was and is our goal to stay in the UEFA Nations League. In addition, we must now win against Spain and Ukraine. This is difficult, but not impossible. We are optimistic and at the same time realistic. Against the best teams in Europe, we have to call for 120 per cent performance to win."

Luis Enrique, Spain coach: "We have been top of the table for almost the whole campaign and we have to make that count now. The group is open and all four teams can finish first and go through to the finals. Two years ago we were left with the feeling that we could get through, but England got the better of us. Since [Álvaro] Morata returned to Juventus, he is a different player both in attack and in defence. Meanwhile, Marcos Llorente is very powerful and very versatile. Ansu Fati no longer surprises us. He is 18, but he plays the game very well."

Next up

17/11: Spain vs Germany

17/11: Switzerland vs Ukraine