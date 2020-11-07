Netherlands vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

Netherlands face Bosnia and Herzegovina in UEFA Nations League Group A1 in Amsterdam on Sunday 15 November at 18:00 CET.

Where to watch the game on TV

As they stand

• The Netherlands are third in the section with five points; one adrift of second-ranked Italy, and two behind leaders Poland. They are without a win in three competitive games (D2 L1) since kicking off with a 1-0 home win against the Poles.

• Bosnia and Herzegovina are three points adrift at the foot of the section with only two draws to show for their efforts so far. They will be unable to avoid relegation to League B for the next edition of the UEFA Nations League if they lose in Amsterdam.



Previous meetings

Highlights: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-0 Netherlands

• The teams met for the first time on Matchday 3, drawing 0-0 in Zenica.

What the coaches say

Dušan Bajević, Bosnia and Herzegovina coach: "We will follow the form of all players, especially the epidemiological situation in the coming period, and I hope that everyone will come to this gathering healthy. We are playing three games again in seven days, so it is important that we have enough players we can count on."

Next up

18/11: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy

18/11: Poland vs Netherlands