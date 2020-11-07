Italy vs Poland Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

Italy face Poland in UEFA Nations League Group A1 in Reggio Emilia on Sunday 15 November at 20:45 CET.

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here

As they stand

• Italy are unbeaten in Group A1 (W1 D3) but are only second in the section, a point adrift of their guests. They have drawn both of their home games in the section by the same 1-1 scoreline. This is their third international game in Reggio Emelia; they won the previous two without conceding.

• Poland top Group A1 with seven points after four games, but all seven of those points came at home. They lost 1-0 in the Netherlands in their sole away game in the section.

Previous meetings

Highlights: Poland 0-0 Italy

• The sides' 0-0 draw in Gdansk on Matchday 3 was the seventh tie in their 12 competitive meetings, and the sixth 0-0.



• Italy's overall competitive record against Poland is W4 D7 L1. That lone defeat was a 2-1 in Stuttgart in the group stage of the 1974 FIFA World Cup.

What the coaches say

Roberto Mancini, Italy coach: "The Netherlands are a team with strong players; they changed their tactics fielding another defender: we knew it would be tough. We got the best chances of the game, but it's fine; it was a good, strong performance. Poland are ahead of us in the standings? We'll win the next games. We created lots of chances to win the Netherlands game, but we couldn't do it. We'll win against Poland and we'll top our group."

Next up

18/11: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy

18/11: Poland vs Netherlands