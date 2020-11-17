England vs Iceland Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

England face Iceland in UEFA Nations League Group A2 in London on Wednesday 18 November at 19:45 CET.

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here

As they stand

• England will finish third.

• Iceland have been relegated. Coach Erik Hamrén has announced that he will step down at the end of the campaign.



Previous meetings

Highlights: Iceland 0-1 England

• England beat Iceland 1-0 in Reykjavik on Matchday 1, Raheem Sterling settling the match with a penalty in added time. Many of the players that day had also featured in the teams' most famous meeting: Iceland's 2-1 win against England in the UEFA EURO 2016 round of 16.

• England's overall record against Iceland is perhaps less one-sided than some might expect: W2 D1 L1. This will be their first Wembley encounter: Iceland's only previous game in England was a 6-1 friendly defeat at the City of Manchester Stadium in 2004.

What the coaches say

Gareth Southgate, England manager: "I think we were very exciting to watch against Ireland and Belgium. There's our coaching eye on how we played but then we look at the data and that's as good a performance we've had against any of the big nations. There's always a story whichever way we play. There will always be strengths and weaknesses to the team so we've got to find the best parts and improve it. I think we've seen we can be flexible and adaptable, while different players in different position can change things. So we'll get to the end of this camp and review everything by the end of March﻿."

Erik Hamrén, Iceland coach: "We are relegated to League B, but you are always playing for something. You play for pride, for yourself and for the team. When you play for the national team, you play for your country and that is always important. We always try to do our best and take points. This is the last international game for some, while some will be playing their first game, and it is always great to play against England, even if the points are not that important."

Next up

The UEFA Nations League final tournament takes place from 6–10 October 2021. Teams will return to competitive action in spring 2021 in the European Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.