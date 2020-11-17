France vs Sweden Nations League preview: where to watch, what they say

France face Sweden in UEFA Nations League Group A3 in Saint-Denis on Tuesday 17 November at 20:45 CET.

As they stand

• A rare goal by N'Golo Kanté (who is suspended on Tuesday) sealed a place at the finals for France and eliminated Portugal on Saturday. A superior head-to-head record against the holders means Didier Deschamps' unbeaten side cannot be toppled.

• Sweden occupy last spot in Group A3, though only on goals scored following Saturday's 2-1 victory over Croatia. If Sweden better whatever Croatia manage against Portugal then they will avoid relegation.



Previous meetings

Highlights: Sweden 0-1 France

• Kylian Mbappé scored the only goal as France won 1-0 in Sweden on Matchday 1. France's overall record against Sweden now reads W11 D5 L6.

• France are unbeaten in their last eight home games against Sweden: W6 D2. To date, they have only lost once at home to the Blågult, 1-0 at Parc des Princes in March 1952, Sven-Erik Westerberg scoring the only goal.



View from the camps

Didier Deschamps, France coach: "Obviously this match doesn't carry as much weight as Saturday, but it is still an international. No one can take the match three days ago away from us, even if you're only ever as good as your last game."

Dejan Kulusevski, Sweden forward: "[France] are a fantastic team. But I'm happy for the experience of going there and trying to mix it with the best players. We will do our best. We are going there to win. That's why we play football, to win games."

Next up

France will line up in the UEFA Nations League final tournament from 6-10 October 2021. Teams will return to competitive action in the spring in the European Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.