- UEFA Nations League 2020/21

Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla - Seville
Group stage - League A - Group 4
Spain
6-0
-
Germany
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 4
    • 5

      Spain vs Germany Nations League preview: where to watch, who needs what

      Tuesday 17 November 2020

      Spain face Germany in UEFA Nations League Group A4 – all you need to know.

      Germany train in Seville on the eve of the game
      Germany train in Seville on the eve of the game AFP via Getty Images

      Spain face Germany in UEFA Nations League Group A4 on Tuesday 17 November at 20:45 CET.

      Spain vs Germany: live build-up

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here

      As they stand

      • Germany head into the final day a point clear of Spain after coming from behind to beat Ukraine on Saturday evening. A draw in Seville will be enough for Joachim Löw's unbeaten side (W2 D3).

      • Spain lost the initiative at the top of the section as they were held by Switzerland, snatching a point through Gerard Moreno's late strike after Sergio Ramos missed two second-half penalties. Luis Enrique's side have won both their previous Group A4 home games.

      Previous meetings

      Highlights: Germany 1-1 Spain
      Highlights: Germany 1-1 Spain

      Spain snatched a 1-1 draw in the sides' first Group A4 meeting, José Luis Gayà scoring an added-time equaliser after Timo Werner had given the home side the lead. It was the sides' second consecutive 1-1 draw following a similar result in a friendly in Düsseldorf in 2018.

      • Germany still just about have the edge in competitive meetings with Spain (W4 D3 L3), but that gap is closing: they have not won in the sides' last four competitive encounters: D2 L2.

      View from the camps

      Joachim Löw, Germany coach: "It's very pleasing to be top of the group and have our fate in our own hands. We're up against a very good side and it will be a real challenge to get a result."

      Spain take on some instructions in training on Monday
      Spain take on some instructions in training on MondayAFP via Getty Images

      Gerard Moreno, Spain forward: "It's all in our hands against Germany and over there against them we played really well. We were daring. I'm very confident in this group of players we have and I know that we'll deliver."

      Rodri, Spain midfielder: "Germany are a great team, they always compete. They are a great team and I think we've been pretty even in the group stage – it has been defined by fine margins. We drew the first meeting, but we had chances to win. It is a great test to discover where we are right now."

      Next up

      The UEFA Nations League final tournament takes place from 6-10 October 2021. Teams will return to competitive action in the spring in the European Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

      © 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 17 November 2020

      Related Items