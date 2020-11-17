Spain vs Germany Nations League preview: where to watch, who needs what

Spain face Germany in UEFA Nations League Group A4 on Tuesday 17 November at 20:45 CET.

As they stand

• Germany head into the final day a point clear of Spain after coming from behind to beat Ukraine on Saturday evening. A draw in Seville will be enough for Joachim Löw's unbeaten side (W2 D3).

• Spain lost the initiative at the top of the section as they were held by Switzerland, snatching a point through Gerard Moreno's late strike after Sergio Ramos missed two second-half penalties. Luis Enrique's side have won both their previous Group A4 home games.

Previous meetings

Highlights: Germany 1-1 Spain

• Spain snatched a 1-1 draw in the sides' first Group A4 meeting, José Luis Gayà scoring an added-time equaliser after Timo Werner had given the home side the lead. It was the sides' second consecutive 1-1 draw following a similar result in a friendly in Düsseldorf in 2018.

• Germany still just about have the edge in competitive meetings with Spain (W4 D3 L3), but that gap is closing: they have not won in the sides' last four competitive encounters: D2 L2.



View from the camps

Joachim Löw, Germany coach: "It's very pleasing to be top of the group and have our fate in our own hands. We're up against a very good side and it will be a real challenge to get a result."

Spain take on some instructions in training on Monday AFP via Getty Images

Gerard Moreno, Spain forward: "It's all in our hands against Germany and over there against them we played really well. We were daring. I'm very confident in this group of players we have and I know that we'll deliver."

Rodri, Spain midfielder: "Germany are a great team, they always compete. They are a great team and I think we've been pretty even in the group stage – it has been defined by fine margins. We drew the first meeting, but we had chances to win. It is a great test to discover where we are right now."

Next up

The UEFA Nations League final tournament takes place from 6-10 October 2021. Teams will return to competitive action in the spring in the European Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.