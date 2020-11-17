Poland vs Netherlands Nations League preview: where to watch, what they need

Poland face Netherlands in UEFA Nations League Group A1 in Chorzow on Wednesday 18 November at 20:45 CET.

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here

As they stand

• Poland will reach the finals if they beat Netherlands and Italy lose to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

• Netherlands will reach the finals if they beat Poland and Italy do not beat Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Previous meetings

Highlights: Netherlands 1-0 Poland

• Netherlands kicked off their Group A1 campaign with a 1-0 win against Poland, Steven Bergwijn scoring his first international goal.

• Poland's record against the Dutch is W3 D6 L7. They have not won in their last nine games against the Oranje (D4 L5), and have lost the last four meetings between the nations. They will hope the Silesian Stadium is a lucky venue; their last victory, 2-0 in a 1979 EURO qualifier, came in Chorzow.

What the coaches say

Jerzy Brzęczek, Poland coach: "Out of 23 games under my leadership, we only lost six. And we have neither time for training camps nor for friendly matches. None of the previous selectors worked with this rhythm. We have a great atmosphere in the team, potential, quality players and a great heart for playing in the national colours. We want to play in a great style and effectively."

Frank de Boer, Netherlands coach: "I want to have fresh legs in the team. We are not in control of our destiny. We have to hope that Italy slip up. But if they play like they did against Poland … then they were very good. But we don't know what the conditions will be like there in Bosnia [and Herzegovina], with the pitch, for example."

Next up

The UEFA Nations League final tournament takes place from 6–10 October 2021. Teams will return to competitive action in spring 2021 in the European Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.