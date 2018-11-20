Nations League: promoted, relegated, final four

The UEFA Nations League involves promotion and relegation as well as the chance to reach the UEFA EURO 2020 play-offs and, from League A, June's knockout Finals: see how the first League Phase worked out for the 55 nations.

The teams finishing top in all groups in Leagues B, C and D will be promoted. The teams finishing bottom in Leagues A and B will be relegated. In League C, the teams finishing bottom of the four-team groups (C2, C3 and C4) will be relegated, along with the third-placed finisher from across the four groups with the worst record, not counting results against fourth-placed finishers.

Finals: Portugal (hosts), England, Netherlands, Switzerland

Promoted: Belarus (D→C), Bosnia and Herzegovina (B→A), Denmark (B→A), Finland (C→B), FYR Macedonia (D→C), Georgia (D→C), Kosovo (D→C), Norway (C→B), Serbia (C→B), Scotland (C→B), Sweden (B→A), Ukraine (B→A)

Relegated: Croatia (A→B), Cyprus (C→D), Estonia (C→D), Germany (A→B), Iceland (A→B), Lithuania (C→D), Northern Ireland (B→C), Poland (A→B), Republic of Ireland (B→C), Slovenia (C→D), Slovakia (B→C), Turkey (B→C)



LOWDOWN ON THE FINALS

Team-by-team guide

Albania: C1 – finished third

Andorra: D1 – finished fourth

Armenia: D4 – finished second

Austria: B3 – finished second

Azerbaijan: D3 – finished second

Belarus: D2 – promoted

Belgium: A2 – finished second

Bosnia and Herzegovina: B3 – promoted

Bulgaria: C3 – finished second

Croatia: A4 – relegated

Cyprus: C3 – relegated*



Czech Republic: B1 – finished second

Denmark: B4 – promoted

England: A4 – Finals

Estonia: C2 – relegated

Faroe Islands: D3 – finished third

Finland: C2 – promoted

France: A1 – finished second

FYR Macedonia: D4 – promoted

Georgia: D1 – promoted

Germany: A1 – relegated

Gibraltar: D4 – finished third

Greece: C2 – finished third

Hungary: C2 – finished second

Iceland: A2 – relegated

Israel: C1 – finished second

Italy: A3 – finished second

Kazakhstan: D1 – finished second

Kosovo: D3 – promoted

Latvia: D1 – finished third

Liechtenstein: D4 – finished fourth

Lithuania: C4 – relegated

Luxembourg: D2 – finished second

Malta: D3 – finished fourth

Moldova: D2 – finished third

Montenegro: C4 – finished third

Netherlands: A1 – Finals

Northern Ireland: B3 – relegated

Norway: C3 – promoted

Poland: A3 – relegated

Portugal: A3 – Finals

Republic of Ireland: B4 – relegated

Romania: C4 – finished second

Russia: B2 – finished second

San Marino: D2 – finished fourth

Scotland: C1 – promoted

Serbia: C4 – promoted

Slovakia: B1 – relegated

Slovenia: C3 – relegated

Spain: A4 – finished second

Sweden: B2 – promoted

Switzerland: A2 – Finals

Turkey: B2 – relegated

Ukraine: B1 – promoted

Wales: B4 – finished second

*League C third-placed team with the worst record, not counting results against fourth-placed finishers

What does it all mean?

Finalists (applies to League A teams): the four League A group winners go into the finals draw, which takes place on 3 December, with the matches in June These teams are also assured of at least a play-off place should they not go on to reach UEFA EURO 2020 automatically via the European Qualifiers.

Promoted (applies to League B, C and D teams): will move up a League for the next UEFA Nations League. These teams are assured of at least a play-off place should they not go on to reach UEFA EURO 2020 automatically via the European Qualifiers.

Relegated (applies to League A, B and C teams): will move down a League for the next UEFA Nations League.

A team's final position in the overall UEFA Nations League ranking determines their seeding for the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying draw on 2 December. Teams in League A will be ranked 1st to 12th (determined by their position in a group, points gained, goal difference, goals scored, etc.), with teams in League B 13th to 24th and so on.