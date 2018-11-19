Highlights: Dutch deny France Finals place, Norway heading up

Dramatic late equaliser sends Netherlands to the Finals



Captain Van Dijk levels in a game Germany had led 2-0



Czech Republic relegate Slovakia from League B



Norway earn promotion to League B, FYR Macedonia up to League C



Group standings; Finals/promotion/relegation at a glance



League A

Highlights: Germany 2-2 Netherlands

Group A1: Germany 2-2 Netherlands

The Netherlands took the point they required to reach the UEFA Nations League Finals in dramatic circumstances against relegated Germany. Timo Werner and Leroy Sané struck inside the first 20 minutes in Gelsenkirchen to give the hosts a deserved lead, but after Thilo Kehrer and Nico Schulz spurned second-half chances, Quincy Promes cut the deficit with five minutes remaining. Sent up front for the closing stages, Netherlands skipper Virgil van Dijk thumped in the equaliser in the 90th minute, securing his side's Finals place and dashing France's hopes.

League B

Highlights: Czech Republic 1-0 Slovakia

Group B1: Czech Republic 1-0 Slovakia

A delightful Patrik Schick finish for the Czechs relegated neighbouring Slovakia from League B. The Slovaks started brightly before the 22-year-old Roma forward latched on to Jakub Jankto's through-ball and lobbed Martin Dúbravka shortly before half-time – a lead the Czechs held to secure their safety.

Highlights: Denmark 0-0 Republic of Ireland

Group B4: Denmark 0-0 Republic of Ireland

These sides played out a second 0-0 draw, Nicolai Jørgensen coming closest to breaking the deadlock for the promoted Danes when he robbed Richard Keogh and went through on goal, but his shot hit the post. Relegated Ireland came no closer than a Robbie Brady free-kick into the side-netting.

League C

Highlights: Cyprus 0-2 Norway

Group C3: Cyprus 0-2 Norway

The visitors secured first place, Ola Kamara getting the goals either side of half-time – the first from Omar Elabdellaoui's unselfish square header and the second from an Ole Selnæs corner. The home side ended with ten men after Valentinos Sielis was sent off for a high tackle on Selnæs, and finish third in the section.

Highlights: Bulgaria 1-1 Slovenia

Group C3: Bulgaria 1-1 Slovenia

Bulgaria were always playing catch-up, needing to at least match Norway's result while improving their goal difference. Relegated Slovenia frustrated their hosts until midway through the second half when substitute Galin Ivanov gave Bulgaria hope. Miha Zajc quickly extinguished it. Petar Houbchev's side finish second.

League D

Highlights: Georgia 2-1 Kazakhstan

Group D1: Georgia 2-1 Kazakhstan

Georgia finish unbeaten. Giorgi Chakvetadze crossed for Giorgi Merebashvili to head the opener, and Chakvetadze then hit the post before getting the goal his display deserved six minutes from time. Substitute Oralkhan Omirtayev pulled one back, but the section winners held firm to record a fifth victory in six games.

Highlights: Andorra 0-0 Latvia

Group D1: Andorra 0-0 Latvia

Andorra failed to capitalise on a man advantage in their final game, losing their nerve a little following Valērijs Šabala's dismissal at the end of the first half. The ten men came closest to winning it, substitutes Igors Tarasovs and Roberts Uldriķis having their best efforts.

Highlights: FYR Macedonia 4-0 Gibraltar

Group D4: FYR Macedonia 4-0 Gibraltar

Enis Bardi cut in from the left to bend in FYR Macedonia's opener in the first half, and Ilija Nestorovski all but confirmed their promotion to Group C with a header and a stylish finish on the turn. Aleksandar Trajkovski smashed in a late fourth, Igor Angelovski's side finishing the campaign with 15 points.

Highlights: Liechtenstein 2-2 Armenia

Group D4: Liechtenstein 2-2 Armenia

Armenia took the lead with an early header, but Marcel Büchel's superb shot from distance just before the break took the wind out of their sails. Nicolas Hasler pounced on a defensive mistake to make it 2-1 to the hosts just after the restart, but Aleksandre Karapetyan levelled late on.

