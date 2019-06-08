All you need to know: UEFA Nations League final

Who is in the final?

Portugal take on the Netherlands in Sunday's inaugural UEFA Nations League final. The hosts booked their place courtesy of a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired 3-1 win against Switzerland in the first semi-final on Wednesday. The Dutch then followed suit on Thursday, coming from behind to defeat England 3-1 after extra time.

FINAL BUILD-UP

When does it take place?

The match will be staged on Sunday 9 June, kicking off at 20:45CET (19:45 local time).

WHAT TIME IS THE FINAL?

Where is it being played?

Porto's Estádio do Dragão ©Getty Images

The Estádio do Dragão (Dragon Stadium), home of 28-time Portuguese champions Porto. It opened with a friendly against Barcelona at the end of 2003, a 16-year-old Argentinian called Lionel Messi making his debut for the visitors. That season it also hosted Porto's advance to UEFA Champions League glory under José Mourinho and the opening game of UEFA EURO 2004.

Can I still get tickets?

UEFA Nations League final tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

How can I watch the final?

The full list of global UEFA Nations League broadcast partners is available here.

What did the teams have to do to get this far?

Both finalists won their groups in the top-ranked League A:

Portugal picked up four points against both Italy and Poland as they won their section with a game to spare. They saw off Switzerland in the semi-final in Porto thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick.

Netherlands struck twice in the last five minutes to draw with Germany and pip world champions France. The Oranje prevailed against England in the last four in Portugal despite falling behind to Marcus Rashford's first-half penalty.

What if the final ends in a draw?



If the scores are level at the end of normal time then there is extra time, when teams are permitted a fourth substitution. If the scores are still level after the additional 30 minutes, it goes to a penalty shoot-out. Goal-line technology will be utilised.

What kits will the teams wear?

Portugal are the nominal home team. As a rule, the home team is entitled to wear its first-choice kit.

What does the winner get?

First and foremost a fetching 71cm-tall sterling silver trophy. The prize money on offer is as follows:

€10.5m Winners

€9.0m Runners-up

€8.0m Third place

€7.0m Fourth place

The figures include the €4.5m all four finalists have already secured, made up of a €2.25m solidarity fee for all League A teams and €2.25m as a bonus for winning a League A group. A total of €76.25m in solidarity and bonus fees was earmarked for the 55 competing national associations.

What is the Match for third place?

There has not been a EURO third-place play-off since 1980 but losing semi-finalists Switzerland and England will meet in Guimaraes on Sunday 9 June, the match getting under way at 15:00CET.

What can I expect on UEFA.com?

