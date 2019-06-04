Where to watch every UEFA Nations League Finals game

The UEFA Nations League Finals take place from 5-9 June. A network of over 60 broadcasters will be transmitting the UEFA Nations League games to 217 countries, with a cumulative live television audience of 100 million expected for the final tournament in Portugal.

Click the relevant links below to see who is broadcasting each match where you are (times CET)

Semi-finals

Wednesday 5 June: Portugal v Switzerland (Porto, 20:45)

Thursday 6 June: Netherlands v England (Guimaraes, 20:45)

Match for third place

Sunday 9 June: Portugal/Switzerland v Netherlands/England (Guimaraes, 15:00)

Final

Sunday 9 June: Portugal/Switzerland v Netherlands/England (Porto, 20:45)