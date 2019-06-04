Where to watch every UEFA Nations League Finals game

Tuesday 4 June 2019

Find out how to watch every game in UEFA's newest final tournament where you are.

©Getty Images

The UEFA Nations League Finals take place from 5-9 June. A network of over 60 broadcasters will be transmitting the UEFA Nations League games to 217 countries, with a cumulative live television audience of 100 million expected for the final tournament in Portugal.

Click the relevant links below to see who is broadcasting each match where you are (times CET)

Semi-finals

Wednesday 5 June: Portugal v Switzerland (Porto, 20:45)
Thursday 6 June: Netherlands v England (Guimaraes, 20:45)

Match for third place

Sunday 9 June: Portugal/Switzerland v Netherlands/England (Guimaraes, 15:00)

Final

Sunday 9 June: Portugal/Switzerland v Netherlands/England (Porto, 20:45)

UEFA Nations League trophy and music revealed

LiveUEFA Nations League trophy and music revealed

The distinctive UEFA Nations League trophy – inspired by the competition logo – has been revealed.
All you need to know: UEFA Nations League Finals

LiveAll you need to know: UEFA Nations League Finals

Hosts Portugal, England, Switzerland and the Netherlands will contest the inaugural Finals from Wednesday.
