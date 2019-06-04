Where to watch every UEFA Nations League Finals game
Tuesday 4 June 2019
Article summary
Find out how to watch every game in UEFA's newest final tournament where you are.
Article top media content
Article body
The UEFA Nations League Finals take place from 5-9 June. A network of over 60 broadcasters will be transmitting the UEFA Nations League games to 217 countries, with a cumulative live television audience of 100 million expected for the final tournament in Portugal.
Click the relevant links below to see who is broadcasting each match where you are (times CET)
Semi-finals
Wednesday 5 June: Portugal v Switzerland (Porto, 20:45)
Thursday 6 June: Netherlands v England (Guimaraes, 20:45)
Match for third place
Sunday 9 June: Portugal/Switzerland v Netherlands/England (Guimaraes, 15:00)
Final
Sunday 9 June: Portugal/Switzerland v Netherlands/England (Porto, 20:45)