Nations League Finals draw: Portugal v Switzerland, Netherlands v England

Finals draw and schedule



Semi-finals

Wednesday 5 June: Portugal v Switzerland (Estádio do Dragão, Porto, 20:45CET)

Thursday 6 June: Netherlands v England (Estádio D. Afonso Henriques, Guimaraes, 20:45CET)

Match for third place

Sunday 9 June: Estádio D. Afonso Henriques, Guimaraes, 15:00CET

Final

Sunday 9 June: Final Estádio do Dragão, Porto, 20:45CET

Local time is one hour behind CET

Portugal v Switzerland

Hosts' record v Swiss: W7 D5 L10

Sides traded 2-0 home wins in 2018 World Cup qualifying

Met at UEFA EURO 2008; Swiss won group game 2-0

Netherlands v England

Dutch record v England: W6 D9 L6

Sides last met in March 2018 friendly; England won 1-0 in Amsterdam

Last competitive encounter at EURO '96, 4-1 win for England

What does the winner get?

The story behind the trophy

First and foremost this fetching 71cm-tall sterling silver trophy. The prize money on offer is as follows:

€7.5m Winners

€6.5m Runners-up

€5.5m Third place

€4.5m Fourth place

The figures include the €3m all four finalists have already secured, made up of a €1.5m solidarity fee for all League A teams and €1.5m as a bonus for winning a League A group. A total of €76.25m in solidarity and bonus fees was earmarked for the 55 competing national associations.

Any rules we need to know?



If the scores are level at the end of normal time then there is extra time, when teams are permitted a fourth substitution. If the scores are still level after the additional 30 minutes, it goes to a penalty shoot-out. Goal-line technology will be utilised throughout.