Where to watch every UEFA Nations League Finals game
Sunday 9 June 2019
Find out where every game was broadcast in UEFA's newest final tournament where you are.
The UEFA Nations League Finals took place from 5-9 June. A network of over 60 broadcasters transmitted the UEFA Nations League games to 217 countries, with a cumulative live television audience of 100 million expected for the final tournament in Portugal.
Click the relevant links below to see who was broadcasting each match where you are.
Semi-finals
Wednesday 5 June: Portugal 3-1 Switzerland (Porto)
Thursday 6 June: Netherlands 3-1 England, aet (Guimaraes)
Match for third place
Sunday 9 June: Switzerland 0-0 England, England win 6-5 on pens (Guimaraes)
Final
Sunday 9 June: Portugal 1-0 Netherlands (Porto)