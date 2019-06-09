Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Where to watch every UEFA Nations League Finals game

Sunday 9 June 2019

Find out where every game was broadcast in UEFA's newest final tournament where you are.

Where to watch every UEFA Nations League Finals game ©Getty Images

The UEFA Nations League Finals took place from 5-9 June. A network of over 60 broadcasters  transmitted the UEFA Nations League games to 217 countries, with a cumulative live television audience of 100 million expected for the final tournament in Portugal.

Click the relevant links below to see who was broadcasting each match where you are.

Semi-finals

Wednesday 5 June: Portugal 3-1 Switzerland (Porto)
Thursday 6 June: Netherlands 3-1 England, aet (Guimaraes)

Match for third place

Sunday 9 June: Switzerland 0-0 England, England win 6-5 on pens (Guimaraes)

Final

Sunday 9 June: Portugal 1-0 Netherlands (Porto)

