Cristiano Ronaldo's 133 international goals: Opposition, when they were scored and how they were scored

Portugal great Cristiano Ronaldo was only the second men's player to pass 100 international goals, and has long since passed the previous record international goalscorer, Iran's Ali Daei (109).

UEFA.com looks back over his 215 national-team games to see how he has built up that huge world-record strike tally of 133. When have the goals come? How did he score them? Who are Ronaldo's favourite opponents? Which team-mates have provided the most assists?

All Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal goals

Great Ronaldo Portugal goals

1. 12/06/04: EURO group stage L 1-2 vs Greece (n), 90+3 minute – header (assist: Luís Figo)

2. 30/06/04: EURO semi-finals W 2-1 vs Netherlands (n), 26th minute – header (Deco)

3. 04/09/04: World Cup qualifying W 2-0 vs Latvia (a), 57th minute – left foot

4. 08/09/04: World Cup qualifying W 4-0 vs Estonia (h), 76th minute – header (Deco)

5. 13/10/04: World Cup qualifying W 7-1 vs Russia (h), 39th minute – left foot (Pauleta)

6. 13/10/04: World Cup qualifying W 7-1 vs Russia (h), 69th minute – right foot

7. 17/11/04: World Cup qualifying W 5-0 vs Luxembourg (a), 28th minute – header (Deco)

8. 04/06/05: World Cup qualifying W 2-0 vs Slovakia (h), 42nd minute – right-foot free-kick

9. 08/06/05: World Cup qualifying W 1-0 vs Estonia (a), 32nd minute – header (Figo)

10. 01/03/06: friendly W 3-0 vs Saudi Arabia (n), 30th minute – header (Figo)

11. 01/03/06: friendly W 3-0 vs Saudi Arabia (n), 84th minute – left foot (Hugo Viana)

12. 17/06/06: World Cup group stage W 2-0 vs Iran (n), 80th minute – right-foot penalty

13. 07/10/06: EURO qualifying W 3-0 vs Azerbaijan (h), 24th minute – left foot (Deco)

14. 07/10/06: EURO qualifying W 3-0 vs Azerbaijan (h), 63rd minute – header (Simão Sabrosa)

15. 15/11/06: EURO qualifying W 3-0 vs Kazakhstan (h), 30th minute – right foot

16. 24/03/07: EURO qualifying W 4-0 vs Belgium (h), 55th minute – header (Ricardo Quaresma)

17. 24/03/07: EURO qualifying W 4-0 vs Belgium (h), 75th minute – left foot

18. 22/08/07: EURO qualifying D 1-1 vs Armenia (a), 37th minute – left foot

19. 08/09/07: EURO qualifying D 2-2 vs Poland (h), 73rd minute – right foot (Quaresma)

20. 17/10/07: EURO qualifying W 2-1 vs Kazakhstan (a), 90+1 minute – left foot (Nani)

21. 11/06/08: EURO group stage W 3-1 vs Czech Republic (n), 63rd minute – right foot (Deco)

22. 11/02/09: friendly W 1-0 vs Finland (h), 78th minute – right-foot penalty

23. 21/06/10: World Cup group stage W 7-0 vs North Korea (n), 87th minute – right foot (Nani)

24. 08/10/10: EURO qualifying W 3-1 vs Denmark (h), 85th minute – left foot (Nani)

25. 12/10/10: EURO qualifying W 3-1 vs Iceland (n), 3rd minute – right-foot free-kick

26. 09/02/11: friendly L 1-2 vs Argentina (n), 20th minute – right foot (João Pereira)

27. 10/08/11: friendly W 5-0 vs Luxembourg (h), 43rd minute – right-foot free-kick

28. 02/09/11: EURO qualifying W 4-0 vs Cyprus (a), 35th minute – right-foot penalty

29. 02/09/11: EURO qualifying W 4-0 vs Cyprus (a), 85th minute – left foot (Nani)

30. 11/10/11: EURO qualifying L 2-1 vs Denmark (a), 90+2 minute – right-foot free-kick

31. 15/11/11: EURO qualifying W 6-2 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (h), 8th minute – right-foot free-kick

32. 15/11/11: EURO qualifying W 6-2 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (h), 53rd minute – left foot (João Moutinho)

33. 17/06/12: EURO group stage W 2-1 vs Netherlands (n), 28th minute – right foot (João Pereira)

34. 17/06/12: EURO group stage W 2-1 vs Netherlands (n), 74th minute – right foot (Nani)

Ronaldo goals at five EUROs

35. 21/06/12: EURO quarter-finals W 1-0 vs Czech Republic (n), 79th minute – header (Moutinho)

36. 15/08/12: friendly W 2-0 vs Panama (h), 51st minute – right foot (Raul Meireles)

37. 07/09/12: World Cup qualifying W 2-1 vs Luxembourg (a), 28th minute – right foot (Moutinho)

38. 06/02/13: friendly L 2-3 vs Ecuador (h), 23rd minute – right foot (Fábio Coentrão)

39. 10/06/13: friendly W 1-0 vs Croatia (n), 36th minute – left foot (Silvestre Varela)

40. 14/08/13: friendly D 1-1 vs Netherlands (h), 87th minute – left foot (Pepe)

41. 06/09/13: World Cup qualifying W 4-2 vs Northern Ireland (a), 68th minute – header (Moutinho)

42. 06/09/13: World Cup qualifying W 4-2 vs Northern Ireland (a), 77th minute – header (Coentrão)

43. 06/09/13: World Cup qualifying W 4-2 vs Northern Ireland (a), 83rd minute – right-foot free-kick

44. 15/11/13: World Cup play-offs W 1-0 vs Sweden (h), 82nd minute – header (Miguel Veloso)

45. 19/11/13: World Cup play-offs W 3-2 vs Sweden (a), 50th minute – left foot (Moutinho)

46. 19/11/13: World Cup play-offs W 3-2 vs Sweden (a), 77th minute – left foot (Hugo Almeida)

47. 19/11/13: World Cup play-offs W 3-2 vs Sweden (a), 79th minute – right foot (Moutinho)

48. 05/03/14: friendly W 5-1 vs Cameroon (h), 21st minute – right foot (João Pereira)

49. 05/03/14: friendly W 5-1 vs Cameroon (h), 83rd minute – right foot (Miguel Veloso)

50. 26/06/14: World Cup group stage W 2-1 vs Ghana (n), 80th minute – left foot (Moutinho)

51. 14/10/14: EURO qualifying W 1-0 vs Denmark (a), 90+5 minute – header (Moutinho)

52. 14/11/14: EURO qualifying W 1-0 vs Armenia (h), 72nd minute – right foot (Nani)

53. 13/06/15: EURO qualifying W 3-2 vs Armenia (a), 29th minute – right-foot penalty

54. 13/06/15: EURO qualifying W 3-2 vs Armenia (a), 55th minute – right foot (Ricardo Carvalho)

55. 13/06/15: EURO qualifying W 3-2 vs Armenia (a), 58th minute – right foot

56. 29/03/16: friendly W 2-1 vs Belgium (h), 40th minute – header (João Mário)

57. 08/06/16: friendly W 7-0 vs Estonia (h), 36th minute – header (Quaresma)

58. 08/06/16: friendly W 7-0 vs Estonia (h), 45th minute – right foot (João Mário)

59. 22/06/16: EURO group stage D 3-3 vs Hungary (n), 50th minute – right foot (João Mário)

60. 22/06/16: EURO group stage D 3-3 vs Hungary (n), 62nd minute – header (Quaresma)

61. 06/07/16: EURO semi-finals W 2-0 vs Wales (n), 50th minute – header (Raphaël Guerreiro)

EURO 2016 highlights: Portugal 2-0 Wales

62. 07/10/16: World Cup qualifying W 6-0 vs Andorra (h), 2nd minute – left foot

63. 07/10/16: World Cup qualifying W 6-0 vs Andorra (h), 4th minute – header (Quaresma)

64. 07/10/16: World Cup qualifying W 6-0 vs Andorra (h), 47th minute – right foot (André Gomes)

65. 07/10/16: World Cup qualifying W 6-0 vs Andorra (h), 68th minute – left foot (José Fonte)

66. 10/10/16: World Cup qualifying W 6-0 vs Faroe Islands (a), 65th minute – left foot (João Mário)

67. 13/11/16: World Cup qualifying W 4-1 vs Latvia (h), 28th minute – right-foot penalty

68. 13/11/16: World Cup qualifying W 4-1 vs Latvia (h), 85th minute – right foot (Quaresma)

69. 25/03/17: World Cup qualifying W 3-0 vs Hungary (h), 36th minute – left foot (André Silva)

70. 25/03/17: World Cup qualifying W 3-0 vs Hungary (h), 65th minute – right-foot free-kick

71. 28/03/17: friendly L 2-3 vs Sweden (h), 18th minute – right foot (Gelson Martins)

72. 09/06/17: World Cup qualifying W 3-0 vs Latvia (a), 41st minute – header

73. 09/06/17: World Cup qualifying W 3-0 vs Latvia (a), 63rd minute – header

74. 21/06/17: Confederations Cup W 1-0 vs Russia (n), 8th minute – header (Guerreiro)

75. 24/06/17: Confederations Cup W 4-0 vs New Zealand (n), 33rd minute – right-foot penalty

76. 31/08/17: World Cup qualifying W 5-1 vs Faroe Islands (h), 3rd minute – right foot (Bernardo Silva)

77. 31/08/17: World Cup qualifying W 5-1 vs Faroe Islands (h), 29th minute – right-foot penalty

78. 31/08/17: World Cup qualifying W 5-1 vs Faroe Islands (h), 64th minute – left foot (William Carvalho)

79. 07/10/17: World Cup qualifying W 2-0 vs Andorra (a), 63rd minute – left foot

80. 23/03/18: friendly W 2-1 vs Egypt (n), 90+2 minute – header (Quaresma)

81. 23/03/18: friendly W 2-1 vs Egypt (n), 90+4 minute – header (Quaresma)

82. 15/06/18: World Cup group stage D 3-3 vs Spain (n), 4th minute – right-foot penalty

83. 15/06/18: World Cup group stage D 3-3 vs Spain (n), 44th minute – left foot (Gonçalo Guedes)

84. 15/06/18: World Cup group stage D 3-3 vs Spain (n), 88th minute – right-foot free-kick

85. 20/06/18: World Cup group stage W 1-0 vs Morocco (n), 4th minute – header (Moutinho)

86. 05/06/19: Nations League semi-finals W 3-1 v Switzerland (n), 25th minute – right-foot free-kick

87. 05/06/19: Nations League semi-finals W 3-1 vs Switzerland (n), 88th minute – right foot (Bernardo Silva)

88. 05/06/19: Nations League semi-finals W 3-1 vs Switzerland (n), 90th minute – right foot (Gonçalo Guedes)

89. 07/09/19: EURO qualifying W 4-2 vs Serbia (a), 80th minute – right foot (Bernardo Silva)

Highlights: Lithuania 1-5 Portugal

90. 10/09/19: EURO qualifying W 5-1 vs Lithuania (a), 7th minute – right-foot penalty

91. 10/09/19: EURO qualifying W 5-1 vs Lithuania (a), 62nd minute – right foot

92. 10/09/19: EURO qualifying W 5-1 vs Lithuania (a), 65th minute – right foot (Bernardo Silva)

93. 10/09/19: EURO qualifying W 5-1 vs Lithuania (a), 76th minute – right foot (Bernardo Silva)

94. 11/10/19: EURO qualifying W 3-0 vs Luxembourg (h), 65th minute – right foot

95. 14/10/19: EURO qualifying L 1-2 vs Ukraine (a), 72nd minute – right-foot penalty

96. 14/11/19: EURO qualifying W 6-0 vs Lithuania (h), 7th minute – right-foot penalty

97. 14/11/19: EURO qualifying W 6-0 vs Lithuania (h), 22nd minute – right foot (Gonçalo Paciência)

98. 14/11/19: EURO qualifying W 6-0 vs Lithuania (h), 65th minute – right foot (Bernardo Silva)

99. 17/11/19: EURO qualifying W 2-0 vs Luxembourg (a), 86th minute – right foot (Diogo Jota)

100. 08/09/20: Nations League league phase W 2-0 vs Sweden (a) 45th minute – right foot free-kick

101. 08/09/20: Nations League league phase W 2-0 vs Sweden (a) 72nd minute – right foot (João Félix)

102. 11/11/20: friendly W 7-0 vs Andorra (h) 85th minute – header (Mário Rui)

103. 30/03/21: World Cup qualifying W 3-1 vs Luxembourg (a), 51st minute – (João Cancelo)

104. 09/06/21: friendly W 4-0 vs Israel (h), 44th minute – (Bruno Fernandes)

105. 15/06/21: EURO group stage W 3-0 vs Hungary (n), 87th minute – right-foot penalty

106. 15/06/21: EURO group stage W 3-0 vs Hungary (n), 90+2 minute – left foot (Rafa Silva)

107. 19/06/21: EURO group stage L 2-4 vs Germany (n), 15th minute – left foot (Diogo Jota)

108. 23/06/21: EURO group stage D 2-2 France (n), 31st minute – right-foot penalty

109. 23/06/21: EURO group stage D 2-2 France (n), 60th minute – right-foot penalty

110. 01/09/21: World Cup qualifying W 2-1 Republic of Ireland (h), 89th minute – header (Gonçalo Guedes)

111. 01/09/21: World Cup qualifying W 2-1 Republic of Ireland (h), 90+6 minute – header (João Mário)

112. 09/10/21: friendly W 3-0 Qatar (h), 37th minute – left foot (Diogo Dalot)

113. 12/10/21: World Cup qualifying W 5-0 Luxembourg (h), 8th minute – right-foot penalty

114. 12/10/21: World Cup qualifying W 5-0 Luxembourg (h), 13th minute – right-foot penalty

115. 12/10/21: World Cup qualifying W 5-0 Luxembourg (h), 87th minute – header (Rúben Neves)

116. 05/06/22: Nations League league phase W 4-0 vs Switzerland (h) 35th minute – ﻿right foot (Diogo Jota﻿)

117. 05/06/22: Nations League league phase W 4-0 vs Switzerland (h) 39th minute – ﻿﻿right foot (Diogo Jota﻿)

118. 22/11/22: World Cup group stage W 3-2 vs Ghana (n), 65th minute – right-foot penalty

119. 23/03/23: EURO qualifying W 4-0 vs Liechtenstein (h), 51st minute – right-foot penalty

120. 23/03/23: EURO qualifying W 4-0 vs Liechtenstein (h), 63rd minute – right-foot free-kick

121. 26/03/23: EURO qualifying W 6-0 vs Luxembourg (a), 9th minute – left foot (Nuno Mendes)

122. 26/03/23: EURO qualifying W 6-0 vs Luxembourg (a), 31st minute – left foot (Bruno Fernandes)

123. 20/06/23: EURO qualifying W 1-0 vs Iceland (a), 89th minute – right foot (Gonçalo Inácio)

124. 13/10/23: EURO qualifying W 3-2 vs Slovakia (h), 29th minute – right-foot penalty

125. 13/10/23: EURO qualifying W 3-2 vs Slovakia (h), 72nd minute – right foot (Bruno Fernandes)

126. 16/10/23: EURO qualifying W 5-0 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (a), 5th minute – right-foot penalty

127. 16/10/23: EURO qualifying W 5-0 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (a), 20th minute – right foot (João Félix)

128. 16/11/23: EURO qualifying W 2-0 vs Liechtenstein (a), 46th minute – left foot (Diogo Jota)

129. 11/06/24: friendly W 3-0 Republic of Ireland (h), 50th minute – left foot (Rúben Neves)

130. 11/06/24: friendly W 3-0 Republic of Ireland (h), 60th minute – left foot (Diogo Jota)

131. 05/09/24: Nations League league phase W 2-1 vs Croatia (h), 34th minute – right foot (Nuno Mendes)

132. 08/09/24: Nations League league phase W 2-1 vs Scotland (h), 88th minute – right foot (Nuno Mendes)

133. 12/10/24: Nations League league phase W 3-1 vs Poland (a), 37th minute – left foot (Rafael Leão)

When has Cristiano Ronaldo scored his international goals?

Ronaldo has netted 37 of his goals after the 76th minute ©Getty Images

The rhythms of Ronaldo's international goalscoring are not dissimilar to his statistics in the UEFA Champions League, where he also proved more dangerous after half-time. He is oddly goal shy between the 11th and 20th minutes with Portugal, but piles on the goals between the 76th minute and full time.

1–10 minutes: 13 (5 penalties)

11–20 minutes: 5 (1)

21–30 minutes: 15 (4)

31–40 minutes: 16 (3)

41–half-time: 7

FIRST HALF: 56

46–55 minutes: 12 (1)

56–65 minutes: 18 (2)

66–75 minutes: 10 (1)

76–85 minutes: 18 (2)

86–full time: 19 (1)

SECOND HALF: 77

How has Cristiano Ronaldo scored his international goals?

Ronaldo's right foot is his most potent weapon in international football, and he has only narrowly scored more with his left foot than he has with his head. Set plays and penalties account for approximately one in four of his 133 international strikes.

Left foot: 32

Right foot: 73

Head: 28

Direct free-kicks: 11

Open play: 102

Penalties: 20

Against which sides has Cristiano Ronaldo scored international goals?

Highlights: Portugal 6-0 Lithuania

Luxembourg are Ronaldo's favourite opponents, with 11 of his international goals coming in 11 games against the Grand Duchy. He has managed seven against Lithuania (in three games!) and Sweden (in seven), and found the net against 48 different international teams in all. At UEFA EURO 2020, he opened his accounts against Germany and France, but he has never registered against Italy or England.

Andorra: 6

Argentina: 1

Armenia: 5

Azerbaijan: 2

Belgium: 3

Bosnia and Herzegovina: 4

Cameroon: 2

Croatia: 2

Cyprus: 2

Czechia: 2

Denmark: 3

Ecuador: 1

Egypt: 2

Estonia: 4

Faroe Islands: 4

Finland: 1

France: 2

Germany: 1

Ghana: 2

Greece: 1

Hungary: 6

Iceland: 2

Iran: 1

Israel: 1

Kazakhstan: 2

Latvia: 5

Liechtenstein: 3

Lithuania: 7

Luxembourg: 11

Morocco: 1

Netherlands: 4

New Zealand: 1

Northern Ireland: 3

North Korea: 1

Panama: 1

Poland: 2

Qatar: 1

Republic of Ireland: 4

Russia: 3

Saudi Arabia: 2

Scotland: 1

Serbia: 1

Slovakia: 3

Spain: 3

Sweden: 7

Switzerland: 5

Ukraine: 1

Wales: 1

Who provided the assists for Cristiano Ronaldo's international goals?

João Moutinho has laid on eight Portugal goals for Ronaldo UEFA via Getty Images

In terms of setting up goals, Ricardo Quaresma and João Moutinho have been Ronaldo's most reliable providers, assisting eight goals each for their team-mate.

André Gomes: 1

André Silva: 1

Bernardo Silva: 6

Bruno Fernandes: 3

Fábio Coentrão: 2

Deco: 5

Diogo Jota: 6

Diogo Dalot: 1

Gelson Martins: 1

Gonçalo Guedes: 3

Gonçalo Inácio: 1

Gonçalo Paciência: 1

Hugo Almeida: 1

Hugo Viana: 1

João Cancelo: 1

João Mário: 4

João Moutinho: 8

Joåo Pereira: 3

João Félix: 2

José Fonte: 1

Luís Figo: 3

Mário Rui: 1

Miguel Veloso: 2

Nani: 6

Nuno Mendes: 3

Pauleta: 1

Pepe: 1

Ricardo Quaresma: 8

Rafa Silva: 2

Rafael Leão: 1

Raphaël Guerreiro: 2

Raul Meireles: 1

Ricardo Carvalho: 1

Rúben Neves: 2

Silvestre Varela: 1

Simão Sabrosa: 1

William Carvalho: 1

Last updated 12 October 2024