Who are Cristiano Ronaldo's favourite opponents?

Tuesday 24 September 2019

Club Brugge are next up for Juventus; is that good news for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo rues a missed chance on matchday one
Cristiano Ronaldo rues a missed chance on matchday one

Cristiano Ronaldo will face Belgian club opponents for the first time on matchday two as Juventus welcome Club Brugge. Check out his stats so far.

• With 129 goals in 14,602 minutes of UEFA club competition football, Cristiano Ronaldo scores at an average rate of a goal every 113 minutes and 12 seconds.

That rate was considerably higher with Real Madrid (85min 11s per goal – 107 goals in 9,115 minutes) than it was with Sporting CP and Manchester United (290min 30s per goal – 16 goals in 4,648 minutes). Since moving to Juventus that rate has dipped a little: six goals in 839 minutes – 138 minutes and 50 seconds.

• Ronaldo has played against 52 teams in UEFA club competition, scoring against 34. As a Madrid player, he faced 32 sides in Europe, with only four stopping him from finding the net: Barcelona, Dinamo Zagreb, Legia Warszawa and Napoli.

Watch all Ronaldo's goals against Juventus
• Ronaldo has scored more UEFA club competition goals (ten) against Juventus, the club he joined in summer 2018, than any other side.

• Barcelona have proved the toughest European nut to crack for Ronaldo: he has yet to score in 450 minutes against them – 270 with United and 180 with the Merengues.

• The opponents he has found it easiest to score against are Malmö, with his six goals across 180 UEFA Champions League minutes against the Swedish club constituting a strike every 30 minutes.

• The team Ronaldo has encountered most in Europe are Lyon, whom he has met ten times – 884 minutes in total – scoring four goals.

Who has Ronaldo scored against in UEFA competitions?

Opponents
by club		 Games Minutes Goals Minutes
per goal
Aalborg 1 90 - -
AC Milan 6 513 2 256m30s
Ajax 7 630 9 70m
APOEL 4 360 6 60m
Arsenal 2 180 2 90m
Atlético 9 870 7 124m17s
Auxerre 2 162 1 162m
Barcelona 5 450 - -
Basel 2 180 2 90m
Bayern 8 763 9 84m47s
Benfica 4 337 - -
Celtic 3 262 - -
Chelsea 1 120 1 120m
Copenhagen 4 360 3 120m
CSKA Moskva 2 180 3 60m
Debrecen 2 157 1 157m
Dinamo Bucureşti 1 64 - -
Dinamo Zagreb 1 90 - -
Dortmund 9 800 7 114m17s
Dynamo Kyiv 2 180 3 60m
Fenerbahçe 1 90 - -
Galatasaray 3 270 6 45m
Inter Milan 3 212 1 212m
Juventus 7 630 10 63m
Legia 2 180 - -
Liverpool 3 255 1 255m
LOSC Lille 4 320 - -
Ludogorets 2 180 2 90m
Lyon 10 884 4 221m
Malmö 2 180 6 30m
Man. City 3 270 1 270m
Man. United 5 367 3 122m20s
Marseille 2 160 4 40m
Napoli 2 180 - -
Panathinaikos 1 90 - -
Paris 4 360 3 120m
Partizan 2 118 - -
Porto 4 201 1 201m
Rangers 1 90 - -
Roma 6 539 5 107m48s
Schalke 4 360 7 51m26s
Sevilla 1 90 2 45m
Shakhtar 2 180 5 36m
Sparta Praha 2 79 - -
Sporting CP 4 357 3 119m
Stuttgart 1 90 - -
Tottenham 4 335 4 83m45s
Valencia 2 119 - -
Villarreal 4 288 - -
Wolfsburg 2 180 3 60m
Young Boys 1 90 - -
Zürich 2 110 2 55m
TOTAL 171 14602 129 113m12s

Ronaldo during United's meeting with Celtic in 2008
• Of Europe's big five footballing nations, Ronaldo has found German club defences most porous, averaging well over a goal a game – 26 strikes in 24 matches.

• He may be well advised to avoid a move to Scotland in the future: Ronaldo is yet to score in 352 minutes of UEFA club action against Scottish sides, by far the longest period that clubs from any country have been able to resist him.

Which nations' clubs has Ronaldo scored against?

Opponents by nationality Games Minutes Goals Minutes
per goal
Bulgaria 2 180 2 90m
Croatia 1 90 - -
Cyprus 4 360 6 60m
Czech Republic 2 79 - -
Denmark 5 450 3 150m
England 18 1527 12 127m15s
France 22 1886 12 157m10s
Germany 24 2193 26 84m21s
Greece 1 90 - -
Hungary 2 157 1 157m
Italy 24 2074 18 115m13s
Netherlands 7 630 9 70m
Poland 2 180 - -
Portugal 12 895 4 223m45s
Romania 1 64 - -
Russia 2 180 3 60m
Scotland 4 352 - -
Serbia 2 118 - -
Spain 21 1815 9 201m40s
Sweden 2 180 6 30m
Switzerland 5 380 4 95m
Turkey 4 360 6 60m
Ukraine 4 360 8 45m
TOTAL 171 14602 129 113m12s

When Ronaldo has scored his UEFA club competition goals

• The statistics strongly suggest that Ronaldo is at his goalscoring best in the opening phases of each half; he is relatively quiet in the latter phase of the first half.

• Ronaldo has scored 16 penalties in UEFA competitions but failed to find the target with three; two saved (v Copenhagen, December 2013, and v Ludogorets, October 2014) and one where he missed the target (v Barcelona, April 2008).

Time Goals (penalties)
0-10 10 (1)
11-20 12 (1)
21-30 20 (3)
31-40 6
41-half-time 9 (2)
FIRST HALF 57
46-55 19 (2)
56-65 15 (1)
66-75 9 (2)
76-85 11 (1)
85-full-time 15 (2)
SECOND HALF 69
Extra time 3 (1)
TOTAL 129 (16)

Last updated: 20/09/19

