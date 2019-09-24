Who are Cristiano Ronaldo's favourite opponents?

Cristiano Ronaldo will face Belgian club opponents for the first time on matchday two as Juventus welcome Club Brugge. Check out his stats so far.

• With 129 goals in 14,602 minutes of UEFA club competition football, Cristiano Ronaldo scores at an average rate of a goal every 113 minutes and 12 seconds.

• That rate was considerably higher with Real Madrid (85min 11s per goal – 107 goals in 9,115 minutes) than it was with Sporting CP and Manchester United (290min 30s per goal – 16 goals in 4,648 minutes). Since moving to Juventus that rate has dipped a little: six goals in 839 minutes – 138 minutes and 50 seconds.

• Ronaldo has played against 52 teams in UEFA club competition, scoring against 34. As a Madrid player, he faced 32 sides in Europe, with only four stopping him from finding the net: Barcelona, Dinamo Zagreb, Legia Warszawa and Napoli.

• Ronaldo has scored more UEFA club competition goals (ten) against Juventus, the club he joined in summer 2018, than any other side.

• Barcelona have proved the toughest European nut to crack for Ronaldo: he has yet to score in 450 minutes against them – 270 with United and 180 with the Merengues.

• The opponents he has found it easiest to score against are Malmö, with his six goals across 180 UEFA Champions League minutes against the Swedish club constituting a strike every 30 minutes.

• The team Ronaldo has encountered most in Europe are Lyon, whom he has met ten times – 884 minutes in total – scoring four goals.

Who has Ronaldo scored against in UEFA competitions?



Opponents

by club Games Minutes Goals Minutes

per goal Aalborg 1 90 - - AC Milan 6 513 2 256m30s Ajax 7 630 9 70m APOEL 4 360 6 60m Arsenal 2 180 2 90m Atlético 9 870 7 124m17s Auxerre 2 162 1 162m Barcelona 5 450 - - Basel 2 180 2 90m Bayern 8 763 9 84m47s Benfica 4 337 - - Celtic 3 262 - - Chelsea 1 120 1 120m Copenhagen 4 360 3 120m CSKA Moskva 2 180 3 60m Debrecen 2 157 1 157m Dinamo Bucureşti 1 64 - - Dinamo Zagreb 1 90 - - Dortmund 9 800 7 114m17s Dynamo Kyiv 2 180 3 60m Fenerbahçe 1 90 - - Galatasaray 3 270 6 45m Inter Milan 3 212 1 212m Juventus 7 630 10 63m Legia 2 180 - - Liverpool 3 255 1 255m LOSC Lille 4 320 - - Ludogorets 2 180 2 90m Lyon 10 884 4 221m Malmö 2 180 6 30m Man. City 3 270 1 270m Man. United 5 367 3 122m20s Marseille 2 160 4 40m Napoli 2 180 - - Panathinaikos 1 90 - - Paris 4 360 3 120m Partizan 2 118 - - Porto 4 201 1 201m Rangers 1 90 - - Roma 6 539 5 107m48s Schalke 4 360 7 51m26s Sevilla 1 90 2 45m Shakhtar 2 180 5 36m Sparta Praha 2 79 - - Sporting CP 4 357 3 119m Stuttgart 1 90 - - Tottenham 4 335 4 83m45s Valencia 2 119 - - Villarreal 4 288 - - Wolfsburg 2 180 3 60m Young Boys 1 90 - - Zürich 2 110 2 55m TOTAL 171 14602 129 113m12s

Ronaldo during United's meeting with Celtic in 2008 ©Getty Images

• Of Europe's big five footballing nations, Ronaldo has found German club defences most porous, averaging well over a goal a game – 26 strikes in 24 matches.

• He may be well advised to avoid a move to Scotland in the future: Ronaldo is yet to score in 352 minutes of UEFA club action against Scottish sides, by far the longest period that clubs from any country have been able to resist him.

Which nations' clubs has Ronaldo scored against?

Opponents by nationality Games Minutes Goals Minutes

per goal Bulgaria 2 180 2 90m Croatia 1 90 - - Cyprus 4 360 6 60m Czech Republic 2 79 - - Denmark 5 450 3 150m England 18 1527 12 127m15s France 22 1886 12 157m10s Germany 24 2193 26 84m21s Greece 1 90 - - Hungary 2 157 1 157m Italy 24 2074 18 115m13s Netherlands 7 630 9 70m Poland 2 180 - - Portugal 12 895 4 223m45s Romania 1 64 - - Russia 2 180 3 60m Scotland 4 352 - - Serbia 2 118 - - Spain 21 1815 9 201m40s Sweden 2 180 6 30m Switzerland 5 380 4 95m Turkey 4 360 6 60m Ukraine 4 360 8 45m TOTAL 171 14602 129 113m12s

When Ronaldo has scored his UEFA club competition goals

• The statistics strongly suggest that Ronaldo is at his goalscoring best in the opening phases of each half; he is relatively quiet in the latter phase of the first half.

• Ronaldo has scored 16 penalties in UEFA competitions but failed to find the target with three; two saved (v Copenhagen, December 2013, and v Ludogorets, October 2014) and one where he missed the target (v Barcelona, April 2008).

Time Goals (penalties) 0-10 10 (1) 11-20 12 (1) 21-30 20 (3) 31-40 6 41-half-time 9 (2) FIRST HALF 57 46-55 19 (2) 56-65 15 (1) 66-75 9 (2) 76-85 11 (1) 85-full-time 15 (2) SECOND HALF 69 Extra time 3 (1) TOTAL 129 (16)



Last updated: 20/09/19