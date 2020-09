Cristiano Ronaldo's 101 international goals: who, what, when, how

Portugal great Cristiano Ronaldo has become only the second men's player to pass 100 international goals.

UEFA.com looks back over his 165 national-team games to see how he has built up that huge tally.

Ronaldo’s goals so far

1. 12/06/04: EURO group stage L 1-2 v Greece (n), 93rd minute – header (assist: Luís Figo)

2. 30/06/04: EURO semi-finals W 2-1 v Netherlands (n), 26th minute – header (Deco)

3. 04/09/04: World Cup qualifying W 2-0 v Latvia (a), 57th minute – left foot

4. 08/09/04: World Cup qualifying W 4-0 v Estonia (h), 76th minute – header (Deco)

5. 13/10/04: World Cup qualifying W 7-1 v Russia (h), 39th minute – left foot (Pauleta)

6. 13/10/04: World Cup qualifying W 7-1 v Russia (h), 69th minute – right foot

7. 17/11/04: World Cup qualifying W 5-0 v Luxembourg (a), 28th minute – header (Deco)

8. 04/06/05: World Cup qualifying W 2-0 v Slovakia (h), 42nd minute – right-foot free-kick

9. 08/06/05: World Cup qualifying W 1-0 Estonia (a), 32nd minute – header (Figo)

10. 01/03/06: friendly W 3-0 v Saudi Arabia (a), 30th minute – header (Figo)

11. 01/03/06: friendly W 3-0 v Saudi Arabia (a), 84th minute – left foot (Hugo Viana)

12. 17/06/06: World Cup group stage W 2-0 v Iran (n), 80th minute – right-foot penalty

13. 07/10/06: EURO qualifying W 3-0 v Azerbaijan (h), 24th minute – left foot (Deco)

14. 07/10/06: EURO qualifying W 3-0 v Azerbaijan (h), 63rd minute – header (Simão Sabrosa)

15. 15/11/06: EURO qualifying W 3-0 v Kazakhstan (h), 30th minute – right foot

16. 24/03/07: EURO qualifying W 4-0 v Belgium (h), 55th minute – header (Ricardo Quaresma)

17. 24/03/07: EURO qualifying W 4-0 v Belgium (h), 75th minute – left foot

18. 22/08/07: EURO qualifying D 1-1 v Armenia (a), 37th minute – left foot

19. 08/09/07: EURO qualifying D 2-2 v Poland (h), 73rd minute – right foot (Quaresma)

20. 17/10/07: EURO qualifying W 2-1 v Kazakhstan (a), 91st minute – left foot (Nani)

21. 11/06/08: EURO group stage W 3-1 v Czech Republic (n), 63rd minute – right foot (Deco)

22. 11/02/09: friendly W 1-0 v Finland (h), 78th minute – right-foot penalty

23. 21/06/10: World Cup group stage W 7-0 v North Korea (n), 87th minute – right foot (Nani)

24. 08/10/10: EURO qualifying W 3-1 v Denmark (h), 85th minute – left foot (Nani)

25. 12/10/10: EURO qualifying W 3-1 v Iceland (n), 3rd minute – right-foot free-kick

26. 09/02/11: friendly L 1-2 v Argentina (a), 20th minute – right foot (João Pereira)

27. 10/08/11: friendly W 5-0 v Luxembourg (h), 43rd minute – right-foot free-kick

28. 02/09/11: EURO qualifying W 4-0 v Cyprus (a), 35th minute – right-foot penalty

29. 02/09/11: EURO qualifying W 4-0 v Cyprus (a), 85th minute – left foot (Nani)

30. 11/10/11: EURO qualifying L 2-1 v Denmark (a), 92nd minute – right-foot free-kick

31. 15/11/11: EURO qualifying W 6-2 v Bosnia and Herzegovina (h), 8th minute – right-foot free-kick

32. 15/11/11: EURO qualifying W 6-2 v Bosnia and Herzegovina (h), 53rd minute – left foot (João Moutinho)

33. 17/06/12: EURO group stage W 2-1 v Netherlands (n), 28th minute – right foot (João Pereira)

34. 17/06/12: EURO group stage W 2-1 v Netherlands (n), 74th minute – right foot (Nani)

35. 21/06/12: EURO quarter-finals W 1-0 v Czech Republic (n), 79th minute – header (Moutinho)

36. 15/08/12: friendly W 2-0 v Panama (h), 51st minute – right foot (Raul Meireles)

37. 07/09/12: World Cup qualifying W 2-1 v Luxembourg (a), 28th minute – right foot (Moutinho)

38. 06/02/13: friendly L 2-3 v Ecuador (h), 23rd minute – right foot (Fábio Coentrão)

39. 10/06/13: friendly W 1-0 v Croatia (n), 36th minute – left foot (Silvestre Varela)

40. 14/08/13: friendly D 1-1 v Netherlands (h), 87th minute – left foot (Pepe)

41. 06/09/13: World Cup qualifying W 4-2 v Northern Ireland (a), 68th minute – header (Moutinho)

42. 06/09/13: World Cup qualifying W 4-2 v Northern Ireland (a), 77th minute – header (Coentrão)

43. 06/09/13: World Cup qualifying W 4-2 v Northern Ireland (a), 83rd minute – right-foot free-kick

44. 15/11/13: World Cup play-offs W 1-0 v Sweden (h), 82nd minute – header (Miguel Veloso)

45. 19/11/13: World Cup play-offs W 3-2 v Sweden (a), 50th minute – left foot (Moutinho)

46. 19/11/13: World Cup play-offs W 3-2 v Sweden (a), 77th minute – left foot (Hugo Almeida)

47. 19/11/13: World Cup play-offs W 3-2 v Sweden (a), 79th minute – right foot (Moutinho)

48. 05/03/14: friendly W 5-1 v Cameroon (h), 21st minute – right foot (João Pereira)

49. 05/03/14: friendly W 5-1 v Cameroon (h), 83rd minute – right foot (Miguel Veloso)

50. 26/06/14: World Cup group stage W 2-1 v Ghana (n), 80th minute – left foot (Moutinho)

51. 14/10/14: EURO qualifying W 1-0 v Denmark (a), 95th minute – header (Moutinho)

52. 14/11/14: EURO qualifying W 1-0 v Armenia (h), 72nd minute – right foot (Nani)

53. 13/06/15: EURO qualifying W 3-2 v Armenia (a), 29th minute – right-foot penalty

54. 13/06/15: EURO qualifying W 3-2 v Armenia (a), 55th minute – right foot (Ricardo Carvalho)

55. 13/06/15: EURO qualifying W 3-2 v Armenia (a), 58th minute – right foot

56. 29/03/16: friendly W 2-1 v Belgium (h), 40th minute – header (João Mário)

57. 08/06/16: friendly W 7-0 v Estonia (h), 36th minute – header (Quaresma)

58. 08/06/16: friendly W 7-0 v Estonia (h), 45th minute – right foot (João Mário)

59. 22/06/16: EURO group stage D 3-3 v Hungary (n), 50th minute – right foot (João Mário)

60. 22/06/16: EURO group stage D 3-3 v Hungary (n), 62nd minute – header (Quaresma)

61. 06/07/16: EURO semi-finals W 2-0 v Wales (n), 50th minute – header (Raphaël Guerreiro)

62. 07/10/16: World Cup qualifying W 6-0 v Andorra (h), 2nd minute – left foot

63. 07/10/16: World Cup qualifying W 6-0 v Andorra (h), 4th minute – header (Quaresma)

64. 07/10/16: World Cup qualifying W 6-0 v Andorra (h), 47th minute – right foot (André Gomes)

65. 07/10/16: World Cup qualifying W 6-0 v Andorra (h), 68th minute – left foot (José Fonte)

66. 10/10/16: World Cup qualifying W 6-0 v Faroe Islands (a), 65th minute – left foot (João Mário)

67. 13/11/16: World Cup qualifying W 4-1 v Latvia (h), 28th minute – right-foot penalty

68. 13/11/16: World Cup qualifying W 4-1 v Latvia (h), 85th minute – right foot (Quaresma)

69. 25/03/17: World Cup qualifying W 3-0 v Hungary (h), 36th minute – left foot (André Silva)

70. 25/03/17: World Cup qualifying W 3-0 v Hungary (h), 65th minute – right-foot free-kick

71. 28/03/17: friendly L 2-3 v Sweden (h), 18th minute – right foot (Gelson Martins)

72. 09/06/17: World Cup qualifying W 3-0 v Latvia (a), 41st minute – header

73. 09/06/17: World Cup qualifying W 3-0 v Latvia (a), 63rd minute – header

74. 21/06/17: Confederations Cup W 1-0 v Russia (n), 8th minute – header (Guerreiro)

75. 24/06/17: Confederations Cup W 4-0 v New Zealand (n), 33rd minute – right-foot penalty

76. 31/08/17: World Cup qualifying W 5-1 v Faroe Islands (h), 3rd minute – right foot (Bernardo Silva)

77. 31/08/17: World Cup qualifying W 5-1 v Faroe Islands (h), 29th minute – right-foot penalty

78. 31/08/17: World Cup qualifying W 5-1 v Faroe Islands (h), 64th minute – left foot (William Carvalho)

79. 07/10/17: World Cup qualifying W 2-0 v Andorra (a), 63rd minute – left foot

80. 23/03/18: friendly W 2-1 v Egypt (n), 92nd minute – header (Quaresma)

81. 23/03/18: friendly W 2-1 v Egypt (n), 94th minute – header (Quaresma)

82. 15/06/18: World Cup group stage D 3-3 v Spain (n), 4th minute – right-foot penalty

83. 15/06/18: World Cup group stage D 3-3 v Spain (n), 44th minute – left foot (Gonçalo Guedes)

84. 15/06/18: World Cup group stage D 3-3 v Spain (n), 88th minute – right-foot free-kick

85. 20/06/18: World Cup group stage W 1-0 v Morocco, 4th minute – header (Moutinho)

86. 05/06/19: Nations League semi-finals W 3-1 v Switzerland (n), 25th minute – right-foot free-kick

87. 05/06/19: Nations League semi-finals W 3-1 v Switzerland (n), 88th minute – right foot (Bernardo Silva)

88. 05/06/19: Nations League semi-finals W 3-1 v Switzerland (n), 90th minute – right foot (Gonçalo Guedes)

89. 07/09/19: EURO qualifying W 4-2 v Serbia (a), 80th minute – right foot (Bernardo Silva)

90. 10/09/19: EURO qualifying W 5-1 v Lithuania (a), 7th minute – right-foot penalty

91. 10/09/19: EURO qualifying W 5-1 v Lithuania (a), 62nd minute – right foot

92. 10/09/19: EURO qualifying W 5-1 v Lithuania (a), 65th minute – right foot (Bernardo Silva)

93. 10/09/19: EURO qualifying W 5-1 v Lithuania (a), 76th minute – right foot (Bernardo Silva)

94. 11/10/19: EURO qualifying W 3-0 v Luxembourg (h), 65th minute – right foot

95. 14/10/19: EURO qualifying L 1-2 v Ukraine (a), 72nd minute – right-foot penalty

96. 14/11/19: EURO qualifying W 6-0 v Lithuania (h), 7th minute – right-foot penalty

97. 14/11/19: EURO qualifying W 6-0 v Lithuania (h), 22nd minute – right foot (Gonçalo Paciência)

98. 14/11/19: EURO qualifying W 6-0 v Lithuania (h), 65th minute – right foot (Bernardo Silva)

99. 17/11/19: EURO qualifying W 2-0 v Luxembourg (a), 86th minute – right foot (Diogo Jota)

100. 08/09/20: Nations League league phase W 2-0 v Sweden (a) 45th minute – right foot free-kick

101. 08/09/20: Nations League league phase W 2-0 v Sweden (a) 72nd minute – right foot (João Félix)

When has Cristiano Ronaldo scored his international goals?

Ronaldo has netted 30 of his goals after the 76th minute ©Getty Images

The rhythms of Ronaldo’s international goalscoring are not dissimilar to his statistics in the UEFA Champions League, where he is also more dangerous after half-time. He is oddly goal-shy between the 11th and 20th minutes with Portugal, but piles on the goals between the 76th minute and full time.

1–10 minutes: 10 (3 penalties)

11–20 minutes: 2

21–30 minutes: 14 (3)

31–40 minutes: 9 (2)

41–half-time: 6

FIRST HALF: 41

46–55 minutes: 8

56–65 minutes: 14

66–75 minutes: 8 (1)

76–85 minutes: 18 (2)

86–full time: 12

SECOND HALF: 60

How has Cristiano Ronaldo scored his international goals?

Ronaldo’s right foot is his most potent weapon in international football; his last 16 goals for Portugal have all been with his right peg, and he is slightly more potent with his head than he is with his left foot. Set plays and penalties account for approximately one in five of his 101 international strikes.

Left foot: 22

Right foot: 55

Head: 24

Direct free-kicks: 10

Open play: 80

Penalties: 11

Against which sides has Cristiano Ronaldo scored international goals?

Ronaldo's goals against Sweden that took him to 101 goals were his sixth and seventh against that nation, the equal most along with Lithuania. Ronaldo has played 15 games against the ‘big five’ European nations – 2 vs England, 3 vs France, 3 vs Germany, 2 vs Italy and 5 vs Spain – but only scored against Spain, getting a celebrated hat-trick against La Roja at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Andorra: 5

Argentina: 1

Armenia: 5

Azerbaijan: 2

Belgium: 3

Bosnia: 2

Cameroon: 2

Croatia: 1

Cyprus: 2

Czech Republic: 2

Denmark: 3

Ecuador: 1

Egypt: 2

Estonia: 4

Faroe Islands: 4

Finland: 1

Ghana: 1

Greece: 1

Hungary: 4

Iceland: 1

Iran: 1

Kazakhstan: 2

Latvia: 5

Lithuania: 7

Luxembourg: 5

Morocco: 1

Netherlands: 4

New Zealand: 1

Northern Ireland: 3

North Korea: 1

Panama: 1

Poland: 1

Russia: 3

Saudi Arabia: 2

Serbia: 1

Slovakia: 1

Spain: 3

Sweden: 7

Switzerland: 3

Ukraine: 1

Wales: 1

Who provided the assists for Cristiano Ronaldo’s international goals?

João Moutinho has laid on eight Portugal goals for CR7 UEFA via Getty Images

In terms of setting up goals, Ricardo Quaresma and João Moutinho have been Ronaldo’s most reliable providers, assisting eight goals each for their team-mate.

André Gomes: 1

André Silva: 1

Bernardo Silva: 6

Fábio Coentrão: 2

Deco: 5

Diogo Jota: 1

Gelson Martins: 1

Gonçalo Guedes: 2

Gonçalo Paciência: 1

Hugo Almeida: 1

Hugo Viana: 1

João Mário: 4

João Moutinho: 8

Joåo Pereira: 3

João Félix: 1

José Fonte: 1

Luís Figo: 3

Miguel Veloso: 2

Nani: 6

Pauleta: 1

Pepe: 1

Ricardo Quaresma: 8

Raphaël Guerreiro: 2

Raul Meireles: 1

Ricardo Carvalho: 1

Silvestre Varela: 1

Simão Sabrosa: 1

William Carvalho: 1