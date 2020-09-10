2020/21 UEFA Nations League: all you need to know

What is it?

The second edition of UEFA's newest national-team competition. Portugal clinched the first title on home turf in 2019, the culmination of a tournament that drew praise from across the continent. The 2020/21 edition is looking to build on that success, with a couple of tweaks this time around.



What are the dates?



Though the football started on 3 September, the draw took place on Tuesday 3 March in Amsterdam. The League Phase continues in October and November 2020, with the Finals and relegation play-offs to follow.

Who is playing who?

The 55 associations were split into four Leagues (1–16 in League A, 17–32 in League B, 33-48 in League C, 49–55 in League D) according to their position in the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League Access List, which was based on the final rankings of teams in the 2018/19 UEFA Nations League after taking into account promotion and relegation. Within each League, teams were subdivided into two pots (League D) or four (for Leagues A, B and C), again according to the access list. The pots can be found here.

League A

Group 1: Netherlands, Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Poland

Group 2: England, Belgium, Denmark, Iceland

Group 3: Portugal, France, Sweden, Croatia

Group 4: Switzerland, Spain, Ukraine, Germany

League B

Group 1: Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland, Romania

Group 2: Czech Republic, Scotland, Slovakia, Israel

Group 3: Russia, Serbia, Turkey, Hungary

Group 4: Wales, Finland, Republic of Ireland, Bulgaria

League C

Group 1: Montenegro, Cyprus, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan

Group 2: Georgia, North Macedonia, Estonia, Armenia

Group 3: Greece, Kosovo, Slovenia, Moldova

Group 4: Albania, Belarus, Lithuania, Kazakhstan

League D

Group 1: Faroe Islands, Latvia, Andorra, Malta

Group 2: Gibraltar, Liechtenstein, San Marino

How do the Leagues work?

Teams play each other home and away, with the four group winners of League A qualifying for the UEFA Nations League Finals, which feature semi-finals, a third-place match and the final. The group winners in Leagues B, C and D gain promotion and those who finish bottom of the groups in Leagues A and B will be relegated.

As League C has four groups while League D has only two, the two League C teams to be relegated will be determined by two-leg play-offs.

If a team due to participate in the play-offs qualifies for the 2022 FIFA World Cup play-offs (more on that below), the League C teams ranked 47th and 48th in the overall UEFA Nations League rankings are automatically relegated.

How does 2022 World Cup qualifying fit into this?

World Cup qualifying initially remains largely the same, with ten group winners advancing directly to the finals in Qatar. The format of the play-offs has evolved, though, and will now consist of two knockout rounds from which three teams qualify. It will involve the ten group runners-up plus the best two UEFA Nations League group winners (based on their overall UEFA Nations League rankings) who did not directly qualify or reach the play-offs.

Note: The format of the World Cup qualifying competition is subject to final ratification by FIFA.



When do the matches take place?

The group stage matches of the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League are played on the following dates: 3/4/5 and 6/7/8 September; 10/11 and 13/14 October; 14/15 and 17/18 November 2020.

The full fixture schedule with confirmed dates and kick-off times is available here.