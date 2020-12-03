2020/21 Nations League: all the results and finals fixtures

All the results from the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League groups.



FINALS FIXTURES*

Semi-finals

Wednesday 6 October: Italy vs Spain (San Siro, Milan)

Thursday 7 October: Belgium vs France (Juventus Stadium, Turin)

Match for third place

Sunday 10 October: Juventus Stadium, Turin (15:00 CET)

Final

Sunday 10 October: San Siro, Milan

*Kick-offs are 20:45 CET unless otherwise stated

MATCHDAY 6

Wednesday 18 November

A1 Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-2 Italy

A1 Poland 1-2 Netherlands

A2 Belgium 4-2 Denmark

A2 England 4-0 Iceland

B1 Austria 1-1 Norway

B1 Northern Ireland 1-1 Romania

B2 Czech Republic 2-0 Slovakia

B2 Israel 1-0 Scotland

B3 Hungary 2-0 Turkey

B3 Serbia 5-0 Russia

B4 Republic of Ireland 0-0 Bulgaria

B4 Wales 3-1 Finland

C2 Armenia 1-0 North Macedonia

C2 Georgia 0-0 Estonia

C3 Greece 0-0 Slovenia

C3 Kosovo 1-0 Moldova

C4 Albania 3-2 Belarus

C4 Kazakhstan 1-2 Lithuania

Tuesday 17 November

A3 Croatia 2-3 Portugal

A3 France 4-2 Sweden

A4 Spain 6-0 Germany

A4 Switzerland 3-0 Ukraine*

C1 Luxembourg 0-0 Azerbaijan

C1 Montenegro 4-0 Cyprus

D1 Andorra 0-5 Latvia

D1 Malta 1-1 Faroe Islands

D2 Gibraltar 1-1 Liechtenstein

MATCHDAY 5

Sunday 15 November

A1 Netherlands 3-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

A1 Italy 2-0 Poland

A2 Belgium 2-0 England

A2 Denmark 2-1 Iceland

B1 Austria 2-1 Northern Ireland

B1 Romania 3-0 Norway*

B2 Czech Republic 1-0 Israel

B2 Slovakia 1-0 Scotland

B3 Turkey 3-2 Russia

B3 Hungary 1-1 Serbia

B4 Bulgaria 1-2 Finland

B4 Wales 1-0 Republic of Ireland

C2 North Macedonia 2-1 Estonia

C2 Georgia 1-2 Armenia

C3 Moldova 0-2 Greece

C3 Slovenia 2-1 Kosovo

C4 Albania 3-1 Kazakhstan

C4 Belarus 2-0 Lithuania

Saturday 14 November

A3 Portugal 0-1 France

A3 Sweden 2-1 Croatia

A4 Germany 3-1 Ukraine

A4 Switzerland 1-1 Spain

C1 Azerbaijan 0-0 Montenegro

C1 Cyprus 2-1 Luxembourg

D1 Malta 3-1 Andorra

D1 Latvia 1-1 Faroe Islands

D2 San Marino 0-0 Gibraltar

MATCHDAY 4

Wednesday 14 October

A1 Italy 1-1 Netherlands

A1 Poland 3-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina

A2 England 0-1 Denmark

A2 Iceland 1-2 Belgium

A3 Croatia 1-2 France

A3 Portugal 3-0 Sweden

B1 Norway 1-0 Northern Ireland

B1 Romania 0-1 Austria

B2 Scotland 1-0 Czech Republic

B2 Slovakia 2-3 Israel

B3 Russia 0-0 Hungary

B3 Turkey 2-2 Serbia

B4 Finland 1-0 Republic of Ireland

B4 Bulgaria 0-1 Wales

C2 Estonia 1-1 Armenia

C2 North Macedonia 1-1 Georgia

C3 Greece 0-0 Kosovo

C3 Moldova 0-4 Slovenia

C4 Belarus 2-0 Kazakhstan

C4 Lithuania 0-0 Albania

Tuesday 13 October

A4 Germany 3-3 Switzerland

A4 Ukraine 1-0 Spain

C1 Montenegro 1-2 Luxembourg

C1 Azerbaijan 0-0 Cyprus

D1 Latvia 0-1 Malta

D1 Faroe Islands 2-0 Andorra

D2 Liechtenstein 0-0 San Marino

MATCHDAY 3

Sunday 11 October

A1 Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-0 Netherlands

A1 Poland 0-0 Italy

A2 England 2-1 Belgium

A2 Iceland 0-3 Denmark

A3 Croatia 2-1 Sweden

A3 France 0-0 Portugal

B1 Norway 4-0 Romania

B1 Northern Ireland 0-1 Austria

B2 Israel 1-2 Czech Republic

B2 Scotland 1-0 Slovakia

B3 Russia 1-1 Turkey

B3 Serbia 0-1 Hungary

B4 Republic of Ireland 0-0 Wales

B4 Finland 2-0 Bulgaria

C2 Armenia 2-2 Georgia

C2 Estonia 3-3 North Macedonia

C3 Greece 2-0 Moldova

C3 Kosovo 0-1 Slovenia

C4 Lithuania 2-2 Belarus

C4 Kazakhstan 0-0 Albania

Saturday 10 October

A4 Spain 1-0 Switzerland

A4 Ukraine 1-2 Germany

C1 Luxembourg 2-0 Cyprus

C1 Montenegro 2-0 Azerbaijan

D1 Faroe Islands 1-1 Latvia

D1 Andorra 0-0 Malta

D2 Liechtenstein 0-1 Gibraltar



MATCHDAY 2

Tuesday 8 September

A2 Belgium 5-1 Iceland

A2 Denmark 0-0 England

A3 France 4-2 Croatia

A3 Sweden 0-2 Portugal

C1 Cyprus 0-1 Azerbaijan

C1 Luxembourg 0-1 Montenegro

C2 Armenia 2-0 Estonia

C2 Georgia 1-1 North Macedonia

D2 San Marino 0-2 Liechtenstein

Monday 7 September

A1 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-2 Poland

A1 Netherlands 0-1 Italy

B1 Austria 2-3 Romania

B1 Northern Ireland 1-5 Norway

B2 Czech Republic 1-2 Scotland

B2 Israel 1-1 Slovakia

C4 Kazakhstan 1-2 Belarus

C4 Albania 0-1 Lithuania



Sunday 6 September

A4 Spain 4-0 Ukraine

A4 Switzerland 1-1 Germany

B3 Serbia 0-0 Turkey

B3 Hungary 2-3 Russia

B4 Wales 1-0 Bulgaria

B4 Republic of Ireland 0-1 Finland

C3 Slovenia 1-0 Moldova

C3 Kosovo 1-2 Greece

D1 Andorra 0-1 Faroe Islands

D1 Malta 1-1 Latvia

MATCHDAY 1

Saturday 5 September

A2 Iceland 0-1 England

A2 Denmark 0-2 Belgium

A3 Portugal 4-1 Croatia

A3 Sweden 0-1 France

C1 Azerbaijan 1-2 Luxembourg

C1 Cyprus 0-2 Montenegro

C2 North Macedonia 2-1 Armenia

C2 Estonia 0-1 Georgia

D2 Gibraltar 1-0 San Marino

Friday 4 September

A1 Italy 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

A1 Netherlands 1-0 Poland

B1 Norway 1-2 Austria

B1 Romania 1-1 Northern Ireland

B2 Scotland 1-1 Israel

B2 Slovakia 1-3 Czech Republic

C4 Belarus 0-2 Albania

C4 Lithuania 0-2 Kazakhstan

Thursday 3 September

A4 Germany 1-1 Spain

A4 Ukraine 2-1 Switzerland

B3 Russia 3-1 Serbia

B3 Turkey 0-1 Hungary

B4 Bulgaria 1-1 Republic of Ireland

B4 Finland 0-1 Wales

C3 Moldova 1-1 Kosovo

C3 Slovenia 0-0 Greece

D1 Faroe Islands 3-2 Malta

D1 Latvia 0-0 Andorra

When are the finals?

The dates for the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League final tournament were confirmed at a meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee in September 2020. The semi-finals will be played on 6 and 7 October 2021 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 10 October.

The four finals games will take place at two of Italy's most famous venues, the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan and Turin's Juventus Stadium.