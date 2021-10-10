UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA Nations League finals top scorer: Kylian Mbappé

Sunday 10 October 2021

Kylian Mbappé has picked up the Alipay Top Scorer Trophy thanks to his two goals and two assists in Italy.

Top Scorer: Watch Mbappé's two goals

France forward Kylian Mbappé has finished Alipay Top Scorer for the 2021 UEFA Nations League finals after scoring two goals in Italy.

Alipay Top Scorer rankings


Mbappé enjoyed a sensational finals in Italy, culminating in the goal that settled the final against Spain. He had also converted from the penalty spot in the semi-final defeat of Spain as well as contributing two assists across those two fixtures.

1. Kylian Mbappé, France (2 goals, 2 assists, 180 minutes)
2. Ferran Torres, Spain (2 goals, 0 assists, 133 minutes)
3. Karim Benzema, France (2 goals, 0 assists, 180 minutes)

The Alipay Top Scorer Trophy

Sculpted in the shape of the Chinese character "支" (pronounced zhi, and meaning 'payment' as well as 'support'), the barefooted player on the trophy reflects the egalitarian footballing ideal that success on the pitch comes regardless of background or status.

The hash code on the base of the trophy, meanwhile, underlines AntChain's commitment to ensuring a permanent, incorruptible record of the top scorer's achievements with blockchain technology.

