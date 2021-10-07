Meet the UEFA Nations League finals contenders

Spain will take on France in the UEFA Nations League final, with beaten last-four duo Italy and Belgium left to compete for third place.

Final: Spain vs France, Sunday October 10 (San Siro, Milan, 20:45 CET)



Group A4 winners: W3 D2 L1 F13 A3

Semi-final result: won 2-1 against Italy

Top scorer: Ferran Torres (6)

Group results

03/09: Germany 1-1 Spain

06/09: Spain 4-0 Ukraine

10/10: Spain 1-0 Switzerland

13/10: Ukraine 1-0 Spain

14/11: Switzerland 1-1 Spain

17/11: Spain 6-0 Germany

Watch every Spain goal on the road to the final four

Coach: Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique stepped down in June 2019 for personal reasons but returned to his post five months later in November after UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying had concluded. Having previously guided Barcelona to UEFA Champions League glory in 2015, he is now hoping to lift a first trophy at the Spain helm.



Key player: Sergio Busquets

"This team will be back," promised the Barcelona midfielder after Spain lost out to Italy on penalties in the EURO 2020 semi-finals. He is now very much a senior member of this Spain squad, but no less indispensable.

One to watch: Yeremi Pino

The 18-year-old midfielder became the youngest Spanish player to start a major European final when he starred for Villarreal in their UEFA Europa League success against Manchester United. Having represented his country at several youth levels, he won his first senior cap as a substitute in the semi-finals.

Group A3 winners: W5 D1 L0 F12 A5

Semi-final result: won 3-2 against Belgium

Top scorer: Kylian Mbappé, Olivier Giroud (3)

Results

05/09: Sweden 0-1 France

08/09: France 4-2 Croatia

11/10: France 0-0 Portugal

14/10: Croatia 1-2 France

14/11: Portugal 0-1 France

17/11: France 4-2 Sweden﻿

Watch every France goal on the road to the final four

Coach: Didier Deschamps

Deschamps captained Les Bleus to victory at the 1998 FIFA World Cup and UEFA EURO 2000. France boss since 2012, he then led them to World Cup glory in 2018 and is keen to bounce after a disappointing showing at UEFA EURO 2020, where Les Bleus stumbled against Switzerland in the last 16.



Key player: Antoine Griezmann

The influence of EURO 2016's best player and top scorer on the team has deepened with time; he also scored three and set up seven in UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying, and is now ahead of Zinédine Zidane in France's all-time top scorer ranking.

One to watch: Jules Koundé

The 22-year-old central defender earned his maiden France cap in the lead-up to UEFA EURO 2020 and played all 90 minutes of the 2-2 draw with Portugal during the finals. It was another big stride forward for the Sevilla stopper, whose reputation soared during the Spanish club's run to UEFA Europa League success in 2019/20.﻿

Match for third place: Italy vs Belgium, Sunday 10 October (Juventus Stadium, Turin, 15:00 CET)

Group A1 winners: W3 D3 L0 F7 A2

Semi-final result: lost 2-1 to Spain

Top scorer: Domenico Berardi, Lorenzo Pellegrini (2)

Group results

04/09: Italy 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

07/09: Netherlands 0-1 Italy

11/10: Poland 0-0 Italy

14/10: Italy 1-1 Netherlands

15/11: Italy 2-0 Poland

18/11: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-2 Italy

Watch every Italy goal on the road to the final four

Coach: Roberto Mancini

The man who led Italy to their second EURO trophy after over 50 years of wait. Before that, Mancini won club trophies as a coach in Italy, England and Turkey, having also been one of the best Italian forwards of his generation – though never that lucky with the Azzurri. Although he cannot now lead them to a second trophy in a single year, he will be keen to claim third place on home soil.

Key player: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Player of the Tournament at UEFA EURO 2020, the 22-year-old goalkeeper calmly underpinned Italy's success and was a star performer in the Azzurri's semi-final and final shoot-out successes.

One to watch: Federico Chiesa

The son of ex-Italy forward Enrico Chiesa, the 23-year-old caught the eye for his speed and determination on the wing at EURO 2020, scoring against Austria and Spain in the knockout phase.

Group A2 winners: W5 D0 L1 F16 A6

Semi-final result: lost 3-2 to France

Top scorer: Romelu Lukaku (6)

Results

05/09: Denmark 0-2 Belgium

08/09: Belgium 5-1 Iceland

11/10: England 2-1 Belgium

14/10: Iceland 1-2 Belgium

15/11: Belgium 2-0 England

18/11: Belgium 4-2 Denmark

Watch every Belgium goal on the road to the final four

Coach: Roberto Martínez

A Spanish midfielder who carved out a niche in English football, Martínez has been in charge of Belgium since 2016. Tasked with steering the country's much-vaunted 'golden generation' to a long-awaited triumph, he managed a third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup before a quarter-final exit at UEFA EURO 2020.



Key player: Kevin De Bruyne

The 2019/20 UEFA Champions League Midfielder of the Season continues to flourish for club and country. Martínez's creative heartbeat.

One to watch: Charles De Ketelaere

Belgium's latest supreme talent. He made his first-team debut at Club Brugge aged 18, broke into the senior international side at 19 and, now aged 20, could make an impact in Italy. Where he would play is anybody's guess: he can play anywhere from left-back to centre forward!