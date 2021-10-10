Meet the UEFA Nations League winners

France have succeeded Portugal as UEFA Nations League champions after beating Spain 2-1 in the final, with Italy taking third place following a 2-1 victory against Belgium.

Group A3 winners: W5 D1 L0 F12 A5

Semi-final: won 3-2 against Belgium

Final: won 2-1 against Spain Top scorer: Kylian Mbappé (4)

Results

05/09: Sweden 0-1 France

08/09: France 4-2 Croatia

11/10: France 0-0 Portugal

14/10: Croatia 1-2 France

14/11: Portugal 0-1 France

17/11: France 4-2 Sweden﻿

Watch every France goal on the road to the final four

Coach: Didier Deschamps

Deschamps captained Les Bleus to victory at the 1998 FIFA World Cup and UEFA EURO 2000. France boss since 2012, he then led them to World Cup glory in 2018 and has now added another tournament triumph in the form of the UEFA Nations League, quickly bouncing back after a disappointing showing at UEFA EURO 2020.



Key player: Kylian Mbappé

The Paris Saint-Germain forward had a frustrating EURO 2020 by his own remarkable standards but put that all behind him in Italy. Still only 22, Mbappé struck the winning goal in the final against Spain to cap an excellent tournament – and finish as overall top scorer thanks to two goals and two assists in two matches.

Young talent: Jules Koundé

The 22-year-old central defender earned his maiden France cap in the lead-up to UEFA EURO 2020 and played all 90 minutes of the 2-2 draw with Portugal during the finals. It was another big stride forward for the Sevilla stopper, whose reputation soared during the Spanish club's run to UEFA Europa League success in 2019/20.﻿

Runners-up

Spain

Third place

Italy

Fourth place

Belgium