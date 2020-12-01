Who is in the Nations League finals? Meet the contenders

Belgium, France, Italy and Spain will compete in the UEFA Nations League finals in October 2021.

In principle, the winner of Group A1 (Italy) will be appointed as finals hosts. The formal appointment of the host will be confirmed at the UEFA Executive Committee meeting on 3 December, followed by the draw of the semi-final and final pairings.

Highlights: Belgium 4-2 Denmark

Group A2 winners: W5 D0 L1 F16 A6

Top scorer: Romelu Lukaku (5)

Results

05/09: Denmark 0-2 Belgium

08/09: Belgium 5-1 Iceland

11/10: England 2-1 Belgium

14/10: Iceland 1-2 Belgium

15/11: Belgium 2-0 England

18/11: Belgium 4-2 Denmark

Coach: Roberto Martínez

A Spanish midfielder who carved out a niche in English football, Martínez has been in charge of Belgium since 2016.

Key player: Kevin De Bruyne

The 2019/20 UEFA Champions League midfielder of the season continues to flourish for club and country. Martínez's creative heartbeat.

One to watch: Youri Tielemans

A relatively youthful 23 in a side packed with established talent, Leicester's versatile midfielder has a venomous shot from distance, not to mention great distribution.

Highlights: France 4-2 Sweden

Group A3 winners: W5 D1 L0 F12 A5

Top scorer: Olivier Giroud (3)



Results

05/09: Sweden 0-1 France

08/09: France 4-2 Croatia

11/10: France 0-0 Portugal

14/10: Croatia 1-2 France

14/11: Portugal 0-1 France

17/11: France 4-2 Sweden﻿

Coach: Didier Deschamps

Deschamps captained Les Bleus to victory at the 1998 FIFA World Cup and UEFA EURO 2000. France boss since 2012, he led them to World Cup glory in 2018 and can secure the second international double of his career at EURO 2020.

Key player: Antoine Griezmann

The influence of EURO 2016's best player and top scorer on the team has deepened with time; he also scored three and set up seven in UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying, and has since overtaken Zinédine Zidane in France's all-time top scorer ranking.

One to watch: Clément Lenglet

The centre-back has settled with minimal fuss at Barcelona and, having only made his senior France debut in June 2019, now looks to be first choice alongside Raphaël Varane at the heart of Deschamps' defence.

Highlights: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-2 Italy

Group A1 winners: W3 D3 L0 F7 A2

Top scorer: Domenico Berardi (2)

Results

04/09: Italy 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

07/09: Netherlands 0-1 Italy

11/10: Poland 0-0 Italy

14/10: Italy 1-1 Netherlands

15/11: Italy 2-0 Poland

18/11: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-2 Italy

Coach: Roberto Mancini

One of the best forwards of his generation, though never that lucky with the Azzurri, Mancini is eager to sparkle as an international coach after winning club trophies in Italy, England and Turkey.

Key player: Marco Verratti

Like his coach, the midfielder is yet to replicate his club form with the national team. Mancini's possession-based football, however, seems just perfect for the Paris man.

One to watch: Gianluigi Donnarumma

At 21, goalkeeper Donnarumma is already a veteran, having been playing first-team football for years, but he has big gloves to fill as he looks to replace Gianluigi Buffon.

Highlights: Spain 6-0 Germany

Group A4 winners: W3 D2 L1 F13 A3

Top scorer: Ferrán Torres (4)

Results

03/09: Germany 1-1 Spain

06/09: Spain 4-0 Ukraine

10/10: Spain 1-0 Switzerland

13/10: Ukraine 1-0 Spain

14/11: Switzerland 1-1 Spain

17/11: Spain 6-0 Germany

Coach: Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique stepped down in June 2019 for personal reasons but returned to his post five months later in November after UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying had concluded. He previously guided Barcelona to UEFA Champions League glory in 2015.

Key player: Sergio Ramos

The glue that holds the defence together, the most-capped European player of all time also features among their top ten goalscorers, partly after pulling rank on penalty duty.

One to watch: Ansu Fati

The Barcelona forward broke a 95-year-old record when he became Spain's youngest scorer, registering in the 4-0 victory over Ukraine aged 17 years and 311 days.