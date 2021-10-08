Spain vs France UEFA Nations League final preview: where to watch, TV channels and live streams, team news, form guide

Spain take on France in the UEFA Nations League final at San Siro in Milan on Sunday 10 October at 20:45 CET.



What's the story?

France take their place in only the second ever UEFA Nations League final thanks to a thrilling semi-final comeback against Belgium, Theo Hernández applying the 90th-minute coup de grâce in Turin. Aiming to atone for their round of 16 exit at UEFA EURO 2020, the world champions showed impressive collective mettle against Romelu Lukaku and Co to earn their shot at another trophy.

Spain, meanwhile, enjoyed a more serene route to this showpiece. Luis Enrique’s men saw off European champions Italy in Milan, ending their opponents’ world-record unbeaten run in the process. The two finalists last met at a major tournament at UEFA EURO 2012, when La Roja ran out 2-0 quarter-final winners courtesy of a Xabi Alonso double on his 100th international appearance.



Where to watch the game on TV

Predicted line-ups

Spain: Unai Simón; Azpilicueta, Laporte, Pau Torres, Alonso: Gavi, Busquets, Koke; Sarabia, Torres, Oyarzabal

France: Lloris; Koundé, Varane, L Hernández; Pavard, Pogba, Rabiot, T Hernández; Griezmann; Mbappé, Benzema

Reporters' views

Graham Hunter, Spain reporter: Spain’s first senior final since UEFA EURO 2012 comes thanks to their most complete, thrilling display since those halcyon days. There are questions to answer, though. Which players are tired after a gargantuan effort against Italy? Gavi, barely 17, was magnificent, but does he start the final? Can Ferran Torres recover from the knocks that forced him off early in the second half?

La Roja's appetite, ability and faith in Luis Enrique's playing philosophy make them deserving and attractive finalists.

David Crossan, France reporter: Against a Spain side that dazzled in the first 45 minutes against Italy, Les Bleus cannot afford to play the way they did in the first half against Belgium. However, should Didier Deschamps' team carry on where they left off against the Belgians then it's Spain who will have cause for concern.

Kylian Mbappé, Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann have begun to click and that spells danger. Even so, France are still getting accustomed to a 3-4-1-2 system which requires some further balancing, and midfielder N'Golo Kanté's absence through illness was keenly felt on Thursday.

View from the camps

Luis Enrique, Spain coach: "The best thing for me is that ever since we've been in charge of the national team, we've always played as we wished to – whatever the opponent and wherever the venue. I won't be looking at the headlines or reading the match reports. That's not my way. I'll be analysing the game in-depth and trying to figure out how to improve one or two things."

Didier Deschamps, France coach: "I watched the other semi-final and Spain performed very well, forcing Italy to defend. They always have that ability to deprive their opponents of the ball and tire them out. Spain deserved to qualify for the final. We'll need to have the ball and we'll think about how to win it back. There's a trophy at stake, for Luis Enrique and for me. We're here for that as it's important to win trophies. On Sunday there'll be one happy team and one unhappy team – I hope we're the happy team."

Form guide (most recent first)

Spain: WWWLDD

France: WWDDDD