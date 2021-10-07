Italy's world record 37-game unbeaten run ends

Italy's world record for longest international unbeaten run is over following Wedensday's 2-1 loss to Spain in the UEFA Nations League semi-finals in Milan – the Azzurri's first home competitive defeat since 1999!

Roberto Mancini's side eclipsed the previous mark of 35 shared by Brazil and Spain last month when they drew 0-0 against Switzerland, and extended it to 37 with a 5-0 triumph over Lithuania. There were 30 wins and seven draws, with 93 goals scored and just 12 conceded.

Mancini disappointment as Italy's record run ends

The Azzurri's unbreakable sequence began on 10 October 2018, just five months into Mancini's reign, and encompassed qualifying for UEFA EURO 2020 with a 100% record, lifting the Henri Delaunay Cup at Wembley this summer and booking a place in the UEFA Nations League Finals.

It was enough to eclipse the record of 35 games unbeaten established by Brazil either side of their 1994 FIFA World Cup triumph, which Spain equalled during their rise to pre-eminence before and after UEFA EURO 2008.

Before Wednesday, Italy's last defeat had come over three years ago, on 10 September 2018, when André Silva struck the only goal for Portugal in a UEFA Nations League fixture.

Longest unbeaten runs

37 Italy (2018–21)

35 Spain (2007–09)

35 Brazil (1993–96)

31 Argentina (1991–93)

30 France (1994–96)

30 Italy (1935–39)

Italy's EURO 2020 road to glory

Italy's unbeaten run

10/10/18 D 1-1 Ukraine (h)

14/10/18 W 1-0 Poland (a)

17/11/18 D 0-0 Portugal (h)

20/11/18 W 1-0 USA (h)

23/03/19 W 2-0 Finland (h)

26/03/19 W 6-0 Liechtenstein (h)

08/06/19 W 3-0 Greece (a)

11/06/19 W 2-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina (h)

05/09/19 W 3-1 Armenia (a)

08/09/19 W 2-1 Finland (a)

12/10/19 W 2-0 Greece (h)

15/10/19 W 5-0 Liechtenstein (a)

15/11/19 W 3-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina (a)

18/11/19 W 9-1 Armenia (h)

04/09/20 D 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina (h)

07/09/20 W 1-0 Netherlands (a)

07/10/20 W 6-0 Moldova (h)

11/10/20 D 0-0 Poland (a)

14/10/20 D 1-1 Netherlands (h)

11/11/20 W 4-0 Estonia (h)

15/11/20 W 2-0 Poland (h)

18/11/20 W 2-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina (a)

25/03/21 W 2-0 Northern Ireland (h)

28/03/21 W 2-0 Bulgaria (a)

31/03/21 W 2-0 Lithuania (a)

28/05/21 W 7-0 San Marino (h)

04/06/21 W 4-0 Czech Republic (h)

11/06/21 W 3-0 Turkey (EURO 2020)

16/06/21 W 3-0 Switzerland (EURO 2020)

20/06/21 W 1-0 Wales (EURO 2020)

26/06/21 W 2-1 Austria, aet (EURO 2020)

02/07/21 W 2-1 Belgium (EURO 2020)

06/07/21 W 1-1, 4-2p Spain (EURO 2020)

11/07/21 W 1-1, 3-2p England (EURO 2020)

02/09/21 D 1-1 Bulgaria (h)

05/09/21 D 0-0 Switzerland (a)

08/09/21 W 5-0 Lithuania (h)

*Wins include penalty shoot-out victories