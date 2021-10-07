UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Italy's world record 37-game unbeaten run ends

Thursday 7 October 2021

Roberto Mancini's side's run, which surpassed the mark previously held by Brazil and Spain, was ended in the UEFA Nations League semi-finals.

Italy applaud the home fans in Milan following their defeat against Spain
Italy applaud the home fans in Milan following their defeat against Spain Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Italy's world record for longest international unbeaten run is over following Wedensday's 2-1 loss to Spain in the UEFA Nations League semi-finals in Milan – the Azzurri's first home competitive defeat since 1999!

As it happened, reaction: Italy 1-2 Spain

Roberto Mancini's side eclipsed the previous mark of 35 shared by Brazil and Spain last month when they drew 0-0 against Switzerland, and extended it to 37 with a 5-0 triumph over Lithuania. There were 30 wins and seven draws, with 93 goals scored and just 12 conceded.

Mancini disappointment as Italy's record run ends
Mancini disappointment as Italy's record run ends

The Azzurri's unbreakable sequence began on 10 October 2018, just five months into Mancini's reign, and encompassed qualifying for UEFA EURO 2020 with a 100% record, lifting the Henri Delaunay Cup at Wembley this summer and booking a place in the UEFA Nations League Finals.

It was enough to eclipse the record of 35 games unbeaten established by Brazil either side of their 1994 FIFA World Cup triumph, which Spain equalled during their rise to pre-eminence before and after UEFA EURO 2008.

Before Wednesday, Italy's last defeat had come over three years ago, on 10 September 2018, when André Silva struck the only goal for Portugal in a UEFA Nations League fixture.

Longest unbeaten runs

37 Italy (2018–21)
35 Spain (2007–09)
35 Brazil (1993–96)
31 Argentina (1991–93)
30 France (1994–96)
30 Italy (1935–39)

Italy's EURO 2020 road to glory
Italy's EURO 2020 road to glory

Italy's unbeaten run

10/10/18 D 1-1 Ukraine (h)
14/10/18 W 1-0 Poland (a)
17/11/18 D 0-0 Portugal (h)
20/11/18 W 1-0 USA (h)
23/03/19 W 2-0 Finland (h)
26/03/19 W 6-0 Liechtenstein (h)
08/06/19 W 3-0 Greece (a)
11/06/19 W 2-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina (h)
05/09/19 W 3-1 Armenia (a)
08/09/19 W 2-1 Finland (a)
12/10/19 W 2-0 Greece (h)
15/10/19 W 5-0 Liechtenstein (a)
15/11/19 W 3-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina (a)
18/11/19 W 9-1 Armenia (h)
04/09/20 D 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina (h)
07/09/20 W 1-0 Netherlands (a)
07/10/20 W 6-0 Moldova (h)
11/10/20 D 0-0 Poland (a)
14/10/20 D 1-1 Netherlands (h)
11/11/20 W 4-0 Estonia (h)
15/11/20 W 2-0 Poland (h)
18/11/20 W 2-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina (a)
25/03/21 W 2-0 Northern Ireland (h)
28/03/21 W 2-0 Bulgaria (a)
31/03/21 W 2-0 Lithuania (a)
28/05/21 W 7-0 San Marino (h)
04/06/21 W 4-0 Czech Republic (h)
11/06/21 W 3-0 Turkey (EURO 2020)
16/06/21 W 3-0 Switzerland (EURO 2020)
20/06/21 W 1-0 Wales (EURO 2020)
26/06/21 W 2-1 Austria, aet (EURO 2020)
02/07/21 W 2-1 Belgium (EURO 2020)
06/07/21 W 1-1, 4-2p Spain (EURO 2020)
11/07/21 W 1-1, 3-2p England (EURO 2020)
02/09/21 D 1-1 Bulgaria (h)
05/09/21 D 0-0 Switzerland (a)
08/09/21 W 5-0 Lithuania (h)

*Wins include penalty shoot-out victories

© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday 7 October 2021
Jorginho on his award
26/08/2021
Live

Jorginho on his award

The midfielder speaks about his incredible season after being named the UEFA Men's Player of the Year.
Donnarumma completes Italy's renaissance
12/07/2021
Live

Donnarumma completes Italy's renaissance

Just three years after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, Italy are champions of Europe – thanks in no small part to goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Ronaldo is all-time top scorer
07/09/2021
Live

Ronaldo is all-time top scorer

Cristiano Ronaldo holds the world record for international goals, having taken his tally to 111.
Italy set record for longest winning run
09/07/2021
Live

Italy set record for longest winning run

Italy's 2-1 quarter-final defeat of Belgium was the team's 15th consecutive EURO victory – a new record.
Jorginho on his award
26/08/2021
Live

Jorginho on his award

The midfielder speaks about his incredible season after being named the UEFA Men's Player of the Year.