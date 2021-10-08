Italy vs Belgium UEFA Nations League match for third place preview: where to watch, TV channels and live streams, team news, form guide

Italy take on Belgium in the UEFA Nations League third-place play-off in Turin on Sunday 10 October at 15:00 CET.

What's the story?

The Azzurri's 37-game unbeaten run came to a halt in the semi-finals, as they crashed out to an assured Spain performance in Milan. The European champions now face the Red Devils, whom they have not lost to in an elimination round since the 1972 UEFA European Championship quarter-finals.

In a late twist, Roberto Martínez’s men came off worse in a dramatic semi-final battle against reigning world champions France, ending their mission to capture their first international trophy. Despite Romelu Lukaku hammering home his 68th national-team goal to put his side 2-0 up at half-time, Belgium’s Golden Generation are ultimately forced to settle for a shot at the bronze medal.



Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.

Predicted line-ups

Highlights: Italy 1-2 Spain

Italy: Donnarumma; Calabria, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dimarco; Barella, Locatelli, Pellegrini; Chiesa, Raspadori, Kean

Belgium: Mignolet; Alderweireld, Boyata, Vertonghen; Saelemaekers, Vanaken, Witsel, Carrasco; Lukebakio, Lukaku, Trossard

Reporters' views

Paolo Menicucci, Italy reporter: After his team's 37-match unbeaten streak ended in the semi-final against Spain, Roberto Mancini could opt to rotate players against Belgium, especially in attack where 21-year-old forwards Giacomo Raspadori and Moise Kean are expected to start. The Azzurri need fresh legs after playing with ten men for the whole second half against Spain, but Mancini will no doubt ask his players for a strong reaction after their hopes of a home final were dashed.

Italy and Belgium primed for next meeting

Alyssa Saliou, Belgium reporter: The first half on Thursday evening was a dream for Belgium, raising hopes that this was finally the time for the Golden Generation﻿. Forty-five nightmarish minutes later, the Red Devilsˈ title ambitions lay in tatters. All Martínez can do is draw a line under it and step up preparations for next year's FIFA World Cup. Victory over the European champions would be no mean feat, better still if he can involve a few of the next generation such as Alexis Saelemaekers, Dodi Lukebakio and Arthur Theate.

View from the camps

Mancini disappointment as Italy's record run ends

Roberto Mancini, Italy coach: "All matches are worth playing, so we will treat the play-off for third place with honour too. The first half [against Spain] could have ended 1-1. We should have been more careful not to concede a second goal before the end of the half. It is very difficult to handle Spain's ball possession with 11 men, so you can just imagine with ten. I think the lads did what they had to do, we needed fresh legs and I made several substitutions which helped us in the second half."

Roberto Martínez, Belgium coach: "It is going to be very difficult to get back up and focus on Italy. I think Thursday's defeat has made our players hit a mental wall."

Form guide (most recent first)

Italy: LWDDDD

Belgium: LWWWLW