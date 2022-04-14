Scotland vs Ukraine European Qualifiers play-off for FIFA World Cup: semi-final and final vs Wales rescheduled

Following extensive discussions with the eight national associations concerned (Armenia, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Republic of Ireland, Scotland, Ukraine and Wales) and FIFA, leading to unanimous agreement, in a remarkable spirit of solidarity and cooperation, UEFA today confirmed the dates for the remaining matches of the European Qualifiers to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off path involving the team of Ukraine, as well as adaptations to the calendar of some UEFA Nations League matches required to accommodate the postponed play-off matches.

The European Qualifiers play-off between Scotland and Ukraine will be played on 1 June and the winner will face Wales on 5 June in the play-off final.

The schedule of the UEFA Nations League groups A4 and B1 (which include the three teams involved in the said play-off path: Scotland, Ukraine and Wales) has been rearranged as follows:

1 June

A4: Poland vs Wales

4 June

B1: Armenia vs Republic of Ireland

8 June

A4: Belgium vs Poland

A4: Wales vs Netherlands

B1: Scotland vs Armenia

B1: Republic of Ireland vs Ukraine

11 June

A4: Netherlands vs Poland

A4: Wales vs Belgium

14 June

A4: Netherlands vs Wales

A4: Poland vs Belgium

21 September

B1: Scotland vs Ukraine

24 September

B1: Scotland vs Republic of Ireland

B1: Armenia vs Ukraine

27 September

B1: Republic of Ireland vs Armenia

B1: Ukraine vs Scotland

The venues and kick-off times of these rearranged fixtures will be confirmed in due course. All matches of the two groups not mentioned above remain scheduled as originally foreseen.