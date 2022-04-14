Scotland vs Ukraine European Qualifiers play-off for FIFA World Cup: semi-final and final vs Wales rescheduled
Thursday 14 April 2022
Article summary
A new match schedule for the European Qualifiers play-offs and several UEFA Nations League matches has been agreed, with no extension of the national team windows necessary.
Article top media content
Article body
Following extensive discussions with the eight national associations concerned (Armenia, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Republic of Ireland, Scotland, Ukraine and Wales) and FIFA, leading to unanimous agreement, in a remarkable spirit of solidarity and cooperation, UEFA today confirmed the dates for the remaining matches of the European Qualifiers to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off path involving the team of Ukraine, as well as adaptations to the calendar of some UEFA Nations League matches required to accommodate the postponed play-off matches.
The European Qualifiers play-off between Scotland and Ukraine will be played on 1 June and the winner will face Wales on 5 June in the play-off final.
The schedule of the UEFA Nations League groups A4 and B1 (which include the three teams involved in the said play-off path: Scotland, Ukraine and Wales) has been rearranged as follows:
1 June
A4: Poland vs Wales
4 June
B1: Armenia vs Republic of Ireland
8 June
A4: Belgium vs Poland
A4: Wales vs Netherlands
B1: Scotland vs Armenia
B1: Republic of Ireland vs Ukraine
11 June
A4: Netherlands vs Poland
A4: Wales vs Belgium
14 June
A4: Netherlands vs Wales
A4: Poland vs Belgium
21 September
24 September
B1: Scotland vs Republic of Ireland
B1: Armenia vs Ukraine
27 September
B1: Republic of Ireland vs Armenia
B1: Ukraine vs Scotland
The venues and kick-off times of these rearranged fixtures will be confirmed in due course. All matches of the two groups not mentioned above remain scheduled as originally foreseen.