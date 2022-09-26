Nations League: League D results, how it worked

MATCHDAY 6

A 1-1 draw away to Andorra in their final fixture proved enough for Latvia to secure top spot thanks to their superior head-to-head record against Moldova, who signed off with a 2-0 defeat of Liechtenstein. Estonia confirmed promotion with a game to spare, then celebrated with a 4-0 win in San Marino on Monday, Henri Anier scoring twice. They are the only side to win all of their 2022/23 Nations League games.

Highlights: San Marino 0-4 Estonia

Sunday 25 September

D1 Andorra 1-1 Latvia

D1 Moldova 2-0 Liechtenstein

Monday 26 September

D2 San Marino 0-4 Estonia

At a glance Promoted to League C: ﻿Latvia, Estonia

How League D of the UEFA Nations League worked

League D contained seven teams, split into two groups (one of four and the other of three). Sides played all their group opponents home and away in June and September 2022, with the group winners promoted to League C for the 2024/25 edition.

League D groups

D1: Liechtenstein, Moldova, Andorra, Latvia

D2: Malta, Estonia, San Marino

All League D results

Group 1 Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts LVA Latvia Playing now 6 4 1 1 12 5 7 13 MDA Moldova Playing now 6 4 1 1 10 6 4 13 AND Andorra Playing now 6 2 2 2 6 7 -1 8 LIE Liechtenstein Playing now 6 0 0 6 1 11 -10 0

MATCHDAY 1

Highlights: Estonia 2-0 San Marino

Estonia and Moldova began their bids for a quick return to League C with 2-0 wins. Latvia went one better at home to Andorra, Roberts Uldriķis hitting two in a 3-0 victory.

Thursday 2 June

D2 Estonia 2-0 San Marino

Friday 3 June

D1 Latvia 3-0 Andorra

D1 Liechtenstein 0-2 Moldova

MATCHDAY 2

Highlights: Latvia 1-0 Liechtenstein

Latvia went two points clear in Group D1 as Artūrs Zjuzins' goal settled their contest at home to Liechtenstein, while Moldova were held 0-0 in Andorra. Malta recorded their first win in seven competitive outings away to San Marino.

Sunday 5 June

D2 San Marino 0-2 Malta

Monday 6 June

D1 Andorra 0-0 Moldova

D1 Latvia 1-0 Liechtenstein

MATCHDAY 3

Watch Andorra's goal from inside their own half

Anier scored four minutes into added time to earn visitors Estonia a 2-1 win against Malta. Latvia opened up a five-point lead at the summit thanks to a 4-2 victory in Moldova, while Andorra beat Liechtenstein thanks to Chus Rubio's goal from inside his own half.

Thursday 9 June

D2 Malta 1-2 Estonia

Friday 10 June

D1 Moldova 2-4 Latvia

D1 Andorra 2-1 Liechtenstein

Group 2 Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts EST Estonia Playing now 4 4 0 0 10 2 8 12 MLT Malta Playing now 4 2 0 2 5 4 1 6 SMR San Marino Playing now 4 0 0 4 0 9 -9 0

MATCHDAY 4

Highlights: Liechtenstein 0-2 Latvia

Vladislavs Gutkovskis scored both goals as Latvia won 2-0 in Liechtenstein to rack up their fourth straight win in Group D1, taking them five points clear at the summit. Second-placed Moldova scored twice from the penalty spot – through Mihail Caimacov and Ion Nicolaescu – in a 2-1 win against Andorra. Malta moved level on six points with Group D2 leaders Estonia courtesy of a 1-0 home win against San Marino.

Sunday 12 June

D2 Malta 1-0 San Marino

Tuesday 14 June

D1 Moldova 2-1 Andorra

D1 Liechtenstein 0-2 Latvia

MATCHDAY 5

Highlights: Latvia 1-2 Moldova

Latvia failed to seal promotion and lost their perfect record when Moldova beat them 2-1 in Riga, first-half goals from Ioan-Călin Revenco and Nicolaescu enough for the visitors to keep their hopes of a League C place alive. Estonia did not pass up their chance, though, substitute Anier scoring the winner as they edged out ten-man Malta 2-1 to gain promotion with a game to spare.

Thursday 22 September

D1 Latvia 1-2 Moldova

D1 Liechtenstein 0-2 Andorra

Friday 23 September

D2 Estonia 2-1 Malta

