Nations League: League D results, how it worked
Monday 26 September 2022
Latvia and Estonia were promoted to League C, the latter finishing their campaign with a 100% record.
MATCHDAY 6
A 1-1 draw away to Andorra in their final fixture proved enough for Latvia to secure top spot thanks to their superior head-to-head record against Moldova, who signed off with a 2-0 defeat of Liechtenstein. Estonia confirmed promotion with a game to spare, then celebrated with a 4-0 win in San Marino on Monday, Henri Anier scoring twice. They are the only side to win all of their 2022/23 Nations League games.
Sunday 25 September
D1 Andorra 1-1 Latvia
D1 Moldova 2-0 Liechtenstein
Monday 26 September
D2 San Marino 0-4 Estonia
At a glance
Promoted to League C: Latvia, Estonia
How League D of the UEFA Nations League worked
League D contained seven teams, split into two groups (one of four and the other of three). Sides played all their group opponents home and away in June and September 2022, with the group winners promoted to League C for the 2024/25 edition.
League D groups
D1: Liechtenstein, Moldova, Andorra, Latvia
D2: Malta, Estonia, San Marino
All League D results
MATCHDAY 1
Estonia and Moldova began their bids for a quick return to League C with 2-0 wins. Latvia went one better at home to Andorra, Roberts Uldriķis hitting two in a 3-0 victory.
Thursday 2 June
D2 Estonia 2-0 San Marino
Friday 3 June
D1 Latvia 3-0 Andorra
D1 Liechtenstein 0-2 Moldova
MATCHDAY 2
Latvia went two points clear in Group D1 as Artūrs Zjuzins' goal settled their contest at home to Liechtenstein, while Moldova were held 0-0 in Andorra. Malta recorded their first win in seven competitive outings away to San Marino.
Sunday 5 June
D2 San Marino 0-2 Malta
Monday 6 June
D1 Andorra 0-0 Moldova
D1 Latvia 1-0 Liechtenstein
MATCHDAY 3
Anier scored four minutes into added time to earn visitors Estonia a 2-1 win against Malta. Latvia opened up a five-point lead at the summit thanks to a 4-2 victory in Moldova, while Andorra beat Liechtenstein thanks to Chus Rubio's goal from inside his own half.
Thursday 9 June
D2 Malta 1-2 Estonia
Friday 10 June
D1 Moldova 2-4 Latvia
D1 Andorra 2-1 Liechtenstein
MATCHDAY 4
Vladislavs Gutkovskis scored both goals as Latvia won 2-0 in Liechtenstein to rack up their fourth straight win in Group D1, taking them five points clear at the summit. Second-placed Moldova scored twice from the penalty spot – through Mihail Caimacov and Ion Nicolaescu – in a 2-1 win against Andorra. Malta moved level on six points with Group D2 leaders Estonia courtesy of a 1-0 home win against San Marino.
Sunday 12 June
D2 Malta 1-0 San Marino
Tuesday 14 June
D1 Moldova 2-1 Andorra
D1 Liechtenstein 0-2 Latvia
MATCHDAY 5
Latvia failed to seal promotion and lost their perfect record when Moldova beat them 2-1 in Riga, first-half goals from Ioan-Călin Revenco and Nicolaescu enough for the visitors to keep their hopes of a League C place alive. Estonia did not pass up their chance, though, substitute Anier scoring the winner as they edged out ten-man Malta 2-1 to gain promotion with a game to spare.
Thursday 22 September
D1 Latvia 1-2 Moldova
D1 Liechtenstein 0-2 Andorra
Friday 23 September
D2 Estonia 2-1 Malta