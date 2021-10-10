UEFA Nations League roll of honour

France became the second winners of the UEFA Nations League in 2021, joining inaugural champions Portugal in having their name engraved on the trophy. We look back over the two editions of the competition so far.

Previous Nations League winners

2021: France 2-1 Spain (Milan)

2019: Portugal 1-0 Netherlands (Porto)

2020/21

Spain had thumped Germany 6-0 in their last group game to leapfrog their opponents at the top of a four-team qualifying section that included Switzerland and Ukraine. They then defeated new European champions Italy 2-1 in the semi-finals thanks to a Ferran Torres double.

France, meanwhile, had dropped just two points in League A as they ended Portugal's title defence, with Croatia and Sweden well adrift. Les Bleus then came from two down to overcome Belgium 3-2 in another pulsating last-four encounter.

Highlights: Belgium 2-3 France

Didier Deschamps' charges repeated the trick in the final. Trailing to Mikel Oyarzabal's 64th-minute opener, Karim Benzema immediately curled in a sensational equaliser before Kylian Mbappé burst through to fire in the winner with ten minutes to play.

Third-place play-off: Italy 2-1 Belgium (Turin)

Player of the Tournament: Sergio Busquets (Spain)

2018/19

Watch Ronaldo's semi-final hat-trick against Switzerland

The four League A groups contained only three teams each in the first edition of the competition but Portugal were the sole side to emerge unbeaten from a section as they saw off Italy and Poland. Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick then ensured they beat Switzerland 3-1 in the semi-finals.

The Netherlands hurdled England by the same scoreline in their last-four assignment, albeit after extra time, having also needed a stoppage-time Virgil van Dijk equaliser in Germany to overhaul France on head-to-head record in their qualifying pool.

2019 final highlights: Portugal 1-0 Netherlands

UEFA EURO 2016 winners Portugal then added the inaugural Nations League trophy to their haul in front of their own fans at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto. Gonçalo Guedes proved to be the match winner, scoring his first competitive international goal on the hour after a driving run and cutback from Bernardo Silva.

Third-place play-off: Switzerland 0-0 England, England won 6-5 on penalties (Guimarães)

Player of the Tournament: Bernardo Silva, Portugal

