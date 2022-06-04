UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Austria vs Denmark Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide

Saturday 4 June 2022

When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A1 game between Austria and Denmark.

Can Ralf Rangnick follow up his dream start as Austria boss?
Can Ralf Rangnick follow up his dream start as Austria boss? APA/AFP via Getty Images

Austria and Denmark meet in UEFA Nations League Group A1 on Monday 6 June.

Austria vs Denmark at a glance

When: Monday 6 June (20:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna﻿
What: UEFA Nations League Group A1 fixture
Where to watch Austria vs Denmark on TV

Highlights: Croatia 0-3 Austria

Predicted line-ups

Austria: Lindner; Wöber, Alaba, Trauner, Lainer; Schlager, Laimer, Sabitzer, Seiwald; Arnautovic, Baumgartner

Denmark: Schmeichel; Nelsson, Vestergaard, Anderson; Mæhle, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Damsgaard; Eriksen, Cornelius, Skov-Olsen

Form guide

Austria (most recent match first): WDLWWL

Denmark (most recent match first): WWLLWW

Highlights: France 1-2 Denmark

Group A1 so far
03/06: France 1-2 Denmark
03/06: Croatia 0-3 Austria

Expert prediction

Johannes Sturm, match reporter: Both teams started the competition with a bang on Friday night. Ralf Rangnick's Austria side pushed from the off against Croatia and were rewarded with a 3-0; the returning David Alaba will not exactly weaken them. Denmark will have noted that, but they are not exactly short of confidence themselves after coming from behind to win 2-1 in France. Will Andreas Cornelius start or will he look to reprise his role of super-sub?

What the coaches say

What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?

The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June.

The teams finishing fourth in the groups in Leagues A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.

